Wednesday, September 25

David W. Landry, 35, 1462 Patton Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court

Lucas Paul Bargo, 21, 1616 Castlewood Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; disregarding traffic controlled DEV-traffic light; license to be in possession

Angel B. Miles, 18, 222 East HWY 312, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)

Kristen L. Hoke, 33, 236 Little Pittsburg Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)

Joshua M. Allen, 27, 206 Armory Street, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court, two-counts

Brittany M. Reed, 25, 409 Cassidy Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree

Patrick W. Roby, 48, 7468 HWY 472, Manchester, speeding 15 MPH over limit

Jacob Wayne Brannon, 30, 180 Pine Grove School Road, London, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court

Dorothy M. Lambert, 38, 516 Morentown Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

Ronald David Helton, 48, 2153 Farris Jones Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court

Alex Lee McQueen, 41, 2153 Farris Jones Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court

Dale Bowling Jr., 44, 564 Providence Church Road, Russell Springs, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of open alcohol beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited.

Clayton E. Asher, 20, 4421 Leeco Road, Hyden, no motorcycle operators license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Thursday, September 26

Justin D. Jent, 19, 41 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of burglary tools

James R. Jent, 42, 41 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of burglary tools

Amie L. Longworth, 39, 302 West Helvetia Road, London, theft by deception -- includes cold checks under $500

Jennifer K. Riggs, 33, 71 Riggs Lane, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree

Scott M. Collett, 40, 89 Beachwood Drive, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Dominique Blake Perkins, 18, 52 Gamecock Road, East Bernstadt, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; destruction of VIN number

Michael D. Jones, 41, 32 Love Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree

John Vincent Miller, 57, 2124 HWY 1376, East Bernstadt, receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Michael D. Young, 35, 1193 Mobley Bend, Corbin, disorderly conduct, first-degree; resisting arrest; menacing

Brandon D. Riley, 32, 1599 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, probation violation (for technical violation)

Mollie M. Fields, 24, 300 Reams Lane, #118, London, serving bench warrant for court, four counts

Shiela L. Adams, 55, 1232 North Main Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; serving bench warrant for court, two counts

Candice N. Taylor, 42, 302 Northland Drive, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition

Bruce D. Spencer, 37, 304 Cherry Avenue, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators-moped license; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; failure to wear seat belts

Hallie M. Simpson, 34, 78 Old Richmond Road, Pittsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you