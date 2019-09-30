Wednesday, September 25
David W. Landry, 35, 1462 Patton Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Lucas Paul Bargo, 21, 1616 Castlewood Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seatbelts; disregarding traffic controlled DEV-traffic light; license to be in possession
Angel B. Miles, 18, 222 East HWY 312, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Kristen L. Hoke, 33, 236 Little Pittsburg Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Joshua M. Allen, 27, 206 Armory Street, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; flagrant non-support; serving bench warrant for court, two-counts
Brittany M. Reed, 25, 409 Cassidy Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Patrick W. Roby, 48, 7468 HWY 472, Manchester, speeding 15 MPH over limit
Jacob Wayne Brannon, 30, 180 Pine Grove School Road, London, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
Dorothy M. Lambert, 38, 516 Morentown Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
Ronald David Helton, 48, 2153 Farris Jones Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Alex Lee McQueen, 41, 2153 Farris Jones Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Dale Bowling Jr., 44, 564 Providence Church Road, Russell Springs, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of open alcohol beverage contained in motor vehicle prohibited.
Clayton E. Asher, 20, 4421 Leeco Road, Hyden, no motorcycle operators license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Thursday, September 26
Justin D. Jent, 19, 41 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of burglary tools
James R. Jent, 42, 41 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of burglary tools
Amie L. Longworth, 39, 302 West Helvetia Road, London, theft by deception -- includes cold checks under $500
Jennifer K. Riggs, 33, 71 Riggs Lane, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first offense, second-degree
Scott M. Collett, 40, 89 Beachwood Drive, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Dominique Blake Perkins, 18, 52 Gamecock Road, East Bernstadt, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; destruction of VIN number
Michael D. Jones, 41, 32 Love Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree
John Vincent Miller, 57, 2124 HWY 1376, East Bernstadt, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Michael D. Young, 35, 1193 Mobley Bend, Corbin, disorderly conduct, first-degree; resisting arrest; menacing
Brandon D. Riley, 32, 1599 Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, probation violation (for technical violation)
Mollie M. Fields, 24, 300 Reams Lane, #118, London, serving bench warrant for court, four counts
Shiela L. Adams, 55, 1232 North Main Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Candice N. Taylor, 42, 302 Northland Drive, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition
Bruce D. Spencer, 37, 304 Cherry Avenue, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators-moped license; failure to notify address change to department of transportation; failure to wear seat belts
Hallie M. Simpson, 34, 78 Old Richmond Road, Pittsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
