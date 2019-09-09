Wednesday, September 4
Brandon J. Rush, 31, 215 West White Oak Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second-offense; one headlight
Emmit Lee Waddle, 51, 343 Jervis Road, London, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal
JR Brock, 35, 1760 East Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Earl R. Smith, 58, 2434 Forest Home Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, speeding 19 MPH over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; failure to produce insurance card
Sheila Eldridge, 59, 2434 Forest Home Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Jerry D. Lowe, 40, 969 East Highway 312, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Cody J. Glancy, 24, 5994 Slate Lick Road, London, theft by deception -- including cold checks, under $500; fraudulent use of credit card after reported lost/stolen, under $500 within six months, two counts; theft -- receipt of stolen credit/debit card (1 card), two counts; speeding 26 MPH or more over speed limit; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court, three counts
Willie R. Buttrey, 48, 964 J.B. Buttrey Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
David W. Johnson, 33, 135 Carl Brewer Sub Road, Campton, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, two counts; giving officer false identifying information
James Bailey Otis, 52, 50 Slate Lick Road, London, theft by disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Jody Beth Walker, 37, 163 Verbena Drive, Corbin, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first-offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Gary Lynn Maggard, 36, 500 New Salem Road, London, serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Kaytlynn M. Delph, 19, 12335 North Highway 11, Oneida, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Thursday, September 5
Winnie E. Jent, 39, 55 Little County Road, East Bernstadt, failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense
Brock F. Barbara, 40, 2717 Slevin Street, Louisville, operating on suspended or revoked operators license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; promoting contraband -- first-degree; promoting contraband -- first-degree; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-offense; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (opiates); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (greater than or equal 2 grams methamphetamine)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.