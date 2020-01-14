Jan. 8
Jon W. Skinner, 34, 900 Carter Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; no operators-moped license; failure to wear seat belts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Jacob L. Swanson, 21, 2615 North Laurel Road, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Michael L. Mayes, 28, homeless, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
James Ray Simpson, 36, 138 Cox Lane, London, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; flagrant non-support; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding stop sign; no registration receipt; failure to or improper signal; improper display of registration plates; improper registration plate
Tony Henson, 39, 154 MJB Drive, London, flagrant non-support
Jessica M. Carender, 28, 1740 Old Somerset Stanford Road, Eubank, serving bench warrant for court
Brian R. Shively, 35, 505 Tyler Trail, Corbin, flagrant non-support
Gerald W. May, 34, 100 East Bernstadt, burglary, third-degree; bail jumping, first-degree; sexual abuse, first-degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree; persistent felony offender II, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
William Buchanan, 40, 98 Addington Lane, Flat Lick, trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates)
Latricia Charolette Jenkins, 39, 3557 Barbourville Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol);
William Richard Hall, 36, 221 Wilson Street, Corbin, transfer from another facility
Jamie M. Johnson, 32, 3800 Nicholasville Road #11418, Lexington, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
Lisa Lynn Burton, 58, 507 Pitman Avenue, Campbellsville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) fourth offense or more; persistent felony offender I
Isaac Clay Edens, 36, 643 Conley Road, #2, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
William Bryan Detherage, 37, 643 Conley Road, #2, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Douglas S. Jackson, 49, 1208 Shalet Avenue, New Carlisle, Ohio, serving parole violation warrant
Travis D. Allen, 38, 64 May Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Jan. 9
Caitlyn M. Williams, 19, 115 Bottom Street, Corbin, no registration plates; no registration receipt
Michael E. Augst, 41, 1011 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree; wanton endangerment, second-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Destiney Dawn McQueen, 21, 1011 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, wanton endangerment -- first-degree; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); indecent exposure, first-degree, first offense; disorderly conduct, second-degree
John M. Collins, 53, 100 Corbin Manor Apartment #1, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing
Amanda N. Taylor, 30, 6384 Barbourville Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); serving bench warrant for court
Danny C. Farris, 59, 907 Faris Jones Road, East Bernstadt, wanton endangerment -- first-degree; cruelty to animals -- second-degree
Pedro Antonio/Nino Vasquez, 34, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Brian D. Williams, 52, 1802 KY 1629, Corbin, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Anthony G. Taylor, 20, 6384 Barbourville Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; wanton endangerment, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Brenda L. Taylor, 53, 6384 Barbourville Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified)
Dallas Welsey Baker, 35, 467 Victory Road, East Bernstadt, no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper display of registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield
Major J. Marcum, 32, 1218 Old State Road, Lily, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; driving on DUI suspended license -- first offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.