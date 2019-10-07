Wednesday, October 2

Kenneth Robert Lewis, 45, 1458 Bryant Road, Brodhead, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; failure to dim headlights; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of marijuana; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana (8 OZ to less than 5 LBS.) first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators-moped license

Judy D. Lawless, 48, 423 Fariston Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)

Travis J. McQueen, 45, 898 Oldstate Road, Lily, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card (1 card); serving bench warrant for court

Ricky Lee Perry, 32, 63 Sumler Lane, Pinke Knot, serving bench warrant for court

Andrew M. Mahan, 38, 27 Ridgeview Drive, Gray, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; careless driving

Jared T. Parmley, 24, 198 Dockview Road, Monticello, receiving stolen property, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of burglary tools

Timothy C. Morgan, 42, 124 Canyon Park Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree

Dee Ann Boyd, 34, 1066 Th Street, Irvine, persistent felony offender I

Brittany N. Lewis, 26, 230 Hatfield Avenue, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; giving officer false name or address; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Jerry Barger, 50, 1974 Saul Mudlick Branch, Buckhorn, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Boyd K. Simpson, 53, 10 Curry Road, London, tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender I

Brandon E. Eversole, 29, 1164 Barbourville Street, failure to appear in court

Tasha L. Wernicke, 37, 111 Terrell Road, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Mark A. Givens, 27, 3856 Tattle Branch Road, Seiverville, TN, failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)

James A. Horton, 36, 5526 County Road 75, Bridge Port, AL, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Mary E. Gray, 46, 97 Willow Hollow Road, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury

James Steve Gray, 55, 97 Willow Branch Road, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)

Shonda L. Cook, 35, 501 Vaughn Avenue, Falmouth, serving bench warrant for court

Marty L. Sizemore, 56, 2204 Fariston Road, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified; probation violation (for technical violation)

Timothy S. McCulley, 33, 2725 S. Laurel Road #7, London, possession of controlled substance, fist-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)

Brittany L. Lewis, 27, 183 Bolton Ridge Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Lisa L. Burton, 57, 507 Pitman Avenue, Campbellsville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), fourth offense or more; persistent felony offender I

Billy T. Butcher, 24, 4291 KY 6, Graves, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age

Randall S. Farthing, 53, 3020 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, failure to or improper signal, possession of marijuana

Leonard J. Swanson Jr., 52, 200 O Johnson Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Sherry Lynn Peters, 54, 1565 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense

Krystal Renee Howard, 37, 2297 Highway 1228, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card

Tanner A. Scalf, 26, 155 Curry Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol): promoting contraband -- second-degree

Thursday, October 3

Melvin L. Stigall, 39, 221 North Mill Street, London, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)

Ethan Zane Pennington, 18, 645 West 16th Street, London, failure to or improper signal; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no operators-moped license

Ernest Wayne Parrott, 67, 52 John Creek Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; careless driving; improper parking, firelane/block traveled portion of highway

Betty Jo Russell, 28, 74 Highway 89 #2, McKee, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Angel Cayetano Alcazar, 26, 1830 South Woods Road, Anderson, IN, burglary, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses

Dennis M. Johnson, 35, 6372 Somerset Road, London, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000

Sasha Grace Eggers, 33, 261 Elrod Denny Road, Somerset, abused or neglected child -- UJC; neglect; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation)

Patrick Watkins, 53, 158 Oneil Court, trafficking in marijuana (over 5 LBS.), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Ashley Nicole Jones, 36, 336 Hank Creek Road, London, burglary, second-degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Jessica L. Sizemore, 32, 138 Les Hubbard Road, trafficking in marijuana (over 5 LBS.), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Allyson J. Martin, 35, 415 Cleveland, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court

James D. Embrey, 24, 73 Braxton Lane, no registration plates; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Teddy Dean Vaughn, 57, 891 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, trafficking in marijuana (8 OZ to less than 5 LBS.), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Arnold E. Jones, 39, 66 Highway 6, Woodbine, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; resisting arrest; probation violation (for technical violation)

Robert E. Higbee Jr., 38, 35 Kennedy Avenue, Corbin, burglary, third-degree

Kelly L. Napier, 38, 2824 Level Green Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seat belts; improper use of siren; improper equipment; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Katie J. Cummins, 37, 263 Rockcastle Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500

David W. Chandley, 28, 585 Payne Trail, Corbin, failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)

Jame A. Horton, 36, 5526 County Road, Bridgeport, AL, disorderly conduct, second-degree

Tony Smith, 44, 2774 Ky 1809, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Randy Sizemore, 44, 262 Felts School Road, Corbin, criminal mischief, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree

Vernon Wayne Helton, 60, 848 Ward Cemetery Road, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Cassandra Luna, 40, 617 Ward Cemetery Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500

Christy L. Stephens, 37, 38 Indian Rock Road, serving bench warrant for court

Frederick E. Wilt, 48, 603 West 5th Street, burglary, second-degree; serving bench warrant for court

Johnny L. Arthur, 46, 2910 Laurel Lake Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000

