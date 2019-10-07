Wednesday, October 2
Kenneth Robert Lewis, 45, 1458 Bryant Road, Brodhead, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first-offense; failure to dim headlights; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; possession of marijuana; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana (8 OZ to less than 5 LBS.) first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators-moped license
Judy D. Lawless, 48, 423 Fariston Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Travis J. McQueen, 45, 898 Oldstate Road, Lily, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card (1 card); serving bench warrant for court
Ricky Lee Perry, 32, 63 Sumler Lane, Pinke Knot, serving bench warrant for court
Andrew M. Mahan, 38, 27 Ridgeview Drive, Gray, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; careless driving
Jared T. Parmley, 24, 198 Dockview Road, Monticello, receiving stolen property, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; possession of burglary tools
Timothy C. Morgan, 42, 124 Canyon Park Road, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Dee Ann Boyd, 34, 1066 Th Street, Irvine, persistent felony offender I
Brittany N. Lewis, 26, 230 Hatfield Avenue, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; giving officer false name or address; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Jerry Barger, 50, 1974 Saul Mudlick Branch, Buckhorn, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Boyd K. Simpson, 53, 10 Curry Road, London, tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender I
Brandon E. Eversole, 29, 1164 Barbourville Street, failure to appear in court
Tasha L. Wernicke, 37, 111 Terrell Road, Corbin, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Mark A. Givens, 27, 3856 Tattle Branch Road, Seiverville, TN, failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)
James A. Horton, 36, 5526 County Road 75, Bridge Port, AL, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Mary E. Gray, 46, 97 Willow Hollow Road, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
James Steve Gray, 55, 97 Willow Branch Road, East Bernstadt, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury)
Shonda L. Cook, 35, 501 Vaughn Avenue, Falmouth, serving bench warrant for court
Marty L. Sizemore, 56, 2204 Fariston Road, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (less than 10 dosage units, drug unspecified; probation violation (for technical violation)
Timothy S. McCulley, 33, 2725 S. Laurel Road #7, London, possession of controlled substance, fist-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Brittany L. Lewis, 27, 183 Bolton Ridge Road, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Lisa L. Burton, 57, 507 Pitman Avenue, Campbellsville, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), fourth offense or more; persistent felony offender I
Billy T. Butcher, 24, 4291 KY 6, Graves, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age
Randall S. Farthing, 53, 3020 Dogwood Springs Drive, London, failure to or improper signal, possession of marijuana
Leonard J. Swanson Jr., 52, 200 O Johnson Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Sherry Lynn Peters, 54, 1565 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense
Krystal Renee Howard, 37, 2297 Highway 1228, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card
Tanner A. Scalf, 26, 155 Curry Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol): promoting contraband -- second-degree
Thursday, October 3
Melvin L. Stigall, 39, 221 North Mill Street, London, serving bench warrant for court; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
Ethan Zane Pennington, 18, 645 West 16th Street, London, failure to or improper signal; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first-offense; careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no operators-moped license
Ernest Wayne Parrott, 67, 52 John Creek Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; careless driving; improper parking, firelane/block traveled portion of highway
Betty Jo Russell, 28, 74 Highway 89 #2, McKee, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Angel Cayetano Alcazar, 26, 1830 South Woods Road, Anderson, IN, burglary, second-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Dennis M. Johnson, 35, 6372 Somerset Road, London, burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Sasha Grace Eggers, 33, 261 Elrod Denny Road, Somerset, abused or neglected child -- UJC; neglect; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation)
Patrick Watkins, 53, 158 Oneil Court, trafficking in marijuana (over 5 LBS.), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Ashley Nicole Jones, 36, 336 Hank Creek Road, London, burglary, second-degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Jessica L. Sizemore, 32, 138 Les Hubbard Road, trafficking in marijuana (over 5 LBS.), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Allyson J. Martin, 35, 415 Cleveland, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court
James D. Embrey, 24, 73 Braxton Lane, no registration plates; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Teddy Dean Vaughn, 57, 891 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, trafficking in marijuana (8 OZ to less than 5 LBS.), first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Arnold E. Jones, 39, 66 Highway 6, Woodbine, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; resisting arrest; probation violation (for technical violation)
Robert E. Higbee Jr., 38, 35 Kennedy Avenue, Corbin, burglary, third-degree
Kelly L. Napier, 38, 2824 Level Green Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seat belts; improper use of siren; improper equipment; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure to surrender revoked operators license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Katie J. Cummins, 37, 263 Rockcastle Street, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500
David W. Chandley, 28, 585 Payne Trail, Corbin, failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)
Jame A. Horton, 36, 5526 County Road, Bridgeport, AL, disorderly conduct, second-degree
Tony Smith, 44, 2774 Ky 1809, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Randy Sizemore, 44, 262 Felts School Road, Corbin, criminal mischief, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree
Vernon Wayne Helton, 60, 848 Ward Cemetery Road, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Cassandra Luna, 40, 617 Ward Cemetery Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
Christy L. Stephens, 37, 38 Indian Rock Road, serving bench warrant for court
Frederick E. Wilt, 48, 603 West 5th Street, burglary, second-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Johnny L. Arthur, 46, 2910 Laurel Lake Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.