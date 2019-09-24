Wednesday, September 18

Edna R. Hampton, 41, 326 Branch Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; one headlight

Arnold D. Blanton, 37, 324 Sonny Brooks Circle, London, flagrant non-support

Jennifer L. Grubb, 25, 1727 Highway 236 Highway, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree

Davan R. Smith, 40, 8433 Somerset Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Steven R. Napier, 36, 561 Payne Trail, London, serving bench warrant for court

Daniel P. Lefevers, 33, 807 Elam Branch, Barbourville, serving bench warrant for court

Ronnie Boggs, 57, 868 Highway 636, Manchester, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Donna E. Huff, 49, 49 Norwood Drive, Gray, cultivation in industrial hemp, less than five plants, first offense; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of industrial hemp; serving bench warrant for court, two counts; receiving stolen property, under $10,000

Richard C. Johnson, 34, 529 Holly Grove Road, Corbin, cultivation in industrial hemp, less than five plants -- first offense

Charlotte J. Johnson, 51, 529 Holly Grove Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; criminal trespassing -- third-degree

Jordan Allen Otis, 26, 1338 Buckhorn Trails, Mt. Sterling, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Rhonda Liza Benge, 38, 1525 Patton Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court

Thursday, September 19

Forrest G. Hensley, 24, 26 Twin Ponds Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disregarding stop sign

Andrew A. Stines, 48, 5855 Highway 4904, Williamsburg, serving parole violation warrant; dependency action -- UJC

Gretchen Lynne Woodruff, 40, 3001 Dix Fork Road, Sidney, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Danny Porter, 66, HC 60 Box 304, Sawlersville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Jerry Lane Williams, 36, 777 Pine Brook Road, Hazard, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Tiffany Lea Grace, 36, Lovely, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Chelsia D. Sandlin, 25, 36 Crawfish Road, Manchester, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses

Michael W. Evans, 48, 124 Canyon Park Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); improper registration plate

Marty D. Gray, 43, 83 Rosabud Lane, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Jessie E. Click, 50, 1 Roberts Court Apt #123, McKee, serving bench warrant for court

Jessica L. Lawson, 24, 1697 Verne Road, Williamsburg, hindering prosecution or apprehension -- second-degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense

Jeanie K. Hubbard, 45, 1144 Highway 421, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court

Clarence R. Elkins, 24, 65 Danielle Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

Michael Eugene Proffitt, 31, 640 KY Hollow Road, London, serving bench warrant for court

Katharyn S. Brashear, 41, 410 West Water Street, Matfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place --- first and second offenses

Dustin T. Morgan, 23, 1805 Sallys Branch Road, London, no operators -- moped license; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest

Joshua Clay Bush, 20, 494 South Old Whitley Road, Lily, violation part 390 federal safety regulation -- general policy; violation part 392 federal safety regulation -- driving of motor vehicle; violation 393 federal safety regulation -- parts needed safe operation; no KY motor fuel users license

Jarred A. Depew, 44, 404 Moren Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Joshua David Null, 22, 97 E.B. Gross Road, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)

Edna T. Wigner, 49, 1304 Hazel Fork Road, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; possession of industrial hemp

