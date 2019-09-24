Wednesday, September 18
Edna R. Hampton, 41, 326 Branch Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; one headlight
Arnold D. Blanton, 37, 324 Sonny Brooks Circle, London, flagrant non-support
Jennifer L. Grubb, 25, 1727 Highway 236 Highway, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree
Davan R. Smith, 40, 8433 Somerset Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Steven R. Napier, 36, 561 Payne Trail, London, serving bench warrant for court
Daniel P. Lefevers, 33, 807 Elam Branch, Barbourville, serving bench warrant for court
Ronnie Boggs, 57, 868 Highway 636, Manchester, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Donna E. Huff, 49, 49 Norwood Drive, Gray, cultivation in industrial hemp, less than five plants, first offense; criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of industrial hemp; serving bench warrant for court, two counts; receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Richard C. Johnson, 34, 529 Holly Grove Road, Corbin, cultivation in industrial hemp, less than five plants -- first offense
Charlotte J. Johnson, 51, 529 Holly Grove Road, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Jordan Allen Otis, 26, 1338 Buckhorn Trails, Mt. Sterling, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Rhonda Liza Benge, 38, 1525 Patton Road, East Bernstadt, serving bench warrant for court
Thursday, September 19
Forrest G. Hensley, 24, 26 Twin Ponds Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; disregarding stop sign
Andrew A. Stines, 48, 5855 Highway 4904, Williamsburg, serving parole violation warrant; dependency action -- UJC
Gretchen Lynne Woodruff, 40, 3001 Dix Fork Road, Sidney, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Danny Porter, 66, HC 60 Box 304, Sawlersville, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Jerry Lane Williams, 36, 777 Pine Brook Road, Hazard, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Tiffany Lea Grace, 36, Lovely, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Chelsia D. Sandlin, 25, 36 Crawfish Road, Manchester, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/posses
Michael W. Evans, 48, 124 Canyon Park Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense (methamphetamine); improper registration plate
Marty D. Gray, 43, 83 Rosabud Lane, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, second offense or more -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Jessie E. Click, 50, 1 Roberts Court Apt #123, McKee, serving bench warrant for court
Jessica L. Lawson, 24, 1697 Verne Road, Williamsburg, hindering prosecution or apprehension -- second-degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-offense
Jeanie K. Hubbard, 45, 1144 Highway 421, Manchester, serving bench warrant for court
Clarence R. Elkins, 24, 65 Danielle Street, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
Michael Eugene Proffitt, 31, 640 KY Hollow Road, London, serving bench warrant for court
Katharyn S. Brashear, 41, 410 West Water Street, Matfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place --- first and second offenses
Dustin T. Morgan, 23, 1805 Sallys Branch Road, London, no operators -- moped license; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Joshua Clay Bush, 20, 494 South Old Whitley Road, Lily, violation part 390 federal safety regulation -- general policy; violation part 392 federal safety regulation -- driving of motor vehicle; violation 393 federal safety regulation -- parts needed safe operation; no KY motor fuel users license
Jarred A. Depew, 44, 404 Moren Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Joshua David Null, 22, 97 E.B. Gross Road, East Bernstadt, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Edna T. Wigner, 49, 1304 Hazel Fork Road, Gray, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; possession of industrial hemp
