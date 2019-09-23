Pictures, framed and unframed, will be available for viewing and purchase at a special event on Main Street on Monday, Sept. 23 (today).

The Art Revival Sale will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 206 Main Street in the building formerly known as Mike's Bike and Hike and across from The Abbey Restaurant.

The display includes a 30-plus year collection of art including framed and unframed prints, framing material, pictures. The collection is that from the former Mullins Studio collection.

