Finding that perfect and unique Christmas gift could be as simple as a drive to downtown London this shopping season.
London Downtown is hosting "Holiday at the Market" on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Farmers Market and will feature small, local businesses, crafters, artists and farmers. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. Shopping opportunities, hot chocolate and special giveaways will be available throughout the night.
Holiday at the Market was created to encourage an option for residents to purchase their Christmas gifts locally - and to present a unique and handmade selection to shoppers wishing to add that personal touch to their gift-giving this year. It also allows those crafters and artists without a storefront to display their goods to a large group and possibly kickstart their business.
Farmers Market is an ideal venue for this type of event and has highlighted the talents of local crafters during the summer and fall with their "Arts and Eats" programs. "Holiday at the Market" is the "Arts and Eats" of the Holiday season.
All local retail businesses, artists, farmers and crafters are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Brittany Cradic by calling the London Community Center at (606) 864-7777.
