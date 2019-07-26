Artist to debut artwork in weekend's Pop-Up Shop

Finding beauty in everyday experiences is the motivation for Laurel native Karen Mills.
Debuting her paintings in this weekend's Pop-Up Shop through the Kentucky Guild of Artisans and Crafters, Mills said she had always loved painting and art but put it on a back burner after she married and started a family.
But she got back on the bandwagon approximately a year ago and began her artistic creations once again.
"Painting is my outlet - for everything," she said. "Whether it's happy or sad or whatever."
She cites Vincent van Gogh as her inspiration.
"He had a rough life but he found beauty in everyday things," Mills said. "That's what I try to do."
Her preference is landscapes and scenes from nature, a new way to appreciate the Earth and the many aspects of its unique beauty. The weekend's display is the first time that Mills has shown her artwork publicly.
"Nobody ever saw my work except for family and friends," she said. "I've given drawings and paintings to them for gifts but I didn't ever show anyone else."
She became involved with the Pop-Up Shop when Jeanette Rowlett came to place an ad in the Sentinel-Echo. The receptionist, Rhonda Lawson, called Mills - who works in the circulation department - to her desk to show Rowlett some of her paintings she has stored on her phone.
"Jeanette saw my work and invited me to be a part of the show," Mills said. "My family and friends have really encouraged me, especially my work family. If it hadn't been for them, no one would ever have seen my work."
That encouragement inspired her and some of the paintings she will have on display for sale include McHargue's Mill, a sea turtle suspended in the sea, an orca whale, trees and flowers.
The mother of two daughters, Mills sandwiches her artwork between her work and home duties, taking her free time to devote to expressing herself artistically. She said she finds renewed hope in painting - a hobby that her oldest daughter has recently begun as well.
Although still remaining modest about her hidden talent, Mills said she is excited about being part of the Pop-Up Shop.
"I want people to see my work," she said "Finally I feel confident enough in myself to think that my work is worth looking at."
The Pop-Up Shop Artisan show will be held in the Sue Bennett gymnasium off West Fifth Street on Friday, July 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mills is also planning to host a booth with her original art work at the Laurel County Homecoming in mid-August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.