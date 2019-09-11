September brings cooler weather and the City of London is celebrating the fall season with more sessions of Arts & Eats at the Laurel London Farmers Market.
This Thursday will mark the second September session and will offer music, food, crafts and painting.
The kids' painting event will be sponsored by Baroquen Canvas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The $15 fee has been offset by the City of London, so participants will pay only $5 on arrival. At 8 p.m., children will take their 8x10 painting home to display. Those wishing to participate in the painting event should contact Baroquen Canvas at 606-682-5125 to register, as seating is limited.
The evening will also offer musical entertainment and food and craft vendors with items for sale during the two-hour event. Homemade jellies and jams, specialty cupcakes, handmade dolls and home grown vegetables, hand crafted jewelry, goat milk soaps and lotions and other items will be available for purchase by those participating in the Kentucky Proud program and local artisans.
