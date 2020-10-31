Fall decor, food, farm fresh products and live music. Those were the headlining attractions to the Arts & Eats event, held at Farmers Market on Thursday evening. Arts & Eats offers means for crafters and farmers to display and sell their goods to the public. Thursday's musical guest was West Wind Drive, formerly known as Frontier. More events are scheduled for later this year, focusing on holiday themes.
Arts & Eats features food, fun, music
Ada Mae Blair, 86, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence. The wife of the late Ernest Coleman Blair. Funeral 2 p.m. Wednesday. Burial at Lincks Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. Wednesday.
