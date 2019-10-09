The fall editions of Arts & Eats at Farmers Market kicked off Thursday evening with several favorite vendors displaying their unique crafts as well as several first-time vendors debuting their goods to the Laurel community.
Among the new vendors were Ashley Minor with AsherKate clothing and accessories, Melissa Taylor with seasonal painted wood signs, Caroline Moore with a variety of seasonal decor, Sandy McQueen offered a pork roast meal of hash brown casserole, cole slaw and pulled pork, while Megan and Allison Deweese offered their unique designs to the mesh that also included favorite vendors such as Joan Kinney and handcrafted signs and decor, Earl Proffitt with wood quilt squares, David Wesley with homemade jams, Maxine Gray's homemade apple pies and crocheted items, Teresa Day with wire jewelry and artwork, Fred King and King's Popcorn, and Esther Mitchell and her handpainted seasonal signs.
Making a huge impact on the crowd gathered for last week's event was Kenneth Massey, who used a trailer and straps to transport two of the largest pumpkins grown on his farm this year. Massey said he ordered special giant pumpkin seeds to produce the crop and brought the two largest of the selections to display on Thursday.
"The orange pumpkin weighs 690 pounds and the white one weighs 685 pounds," he said. "I have others but these were the two biggest ones."
Massey said he initially watered the plants but stopped after the rainy summer season. The drought of the past month did little damage to the growth of the giant pumpkins, he added.
Tyler Evans of London supplied the musical entertainment with his unique blend of instruments overlaying his vocal selections.
The Arts & Eats events are held during the summer and fall season and allows local crafters and farmers to display and sell their products to the public.
This week's Arts & Eats will be a benefit for the Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Center to commemorate the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Crafts and food will be available for purchase during the event.
Arts & Eats opens at 6 p.m.
