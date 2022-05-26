The Archery Shooters Association is proud to once again be working with the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission and the City of London Tourism on hosting the Black Eagle / TruBall 3-D Archery Pro/Am which will be the fourth stop on the 2022 ASA Pro/Am Tour.
The event is being held at the London-Laurel Fairgrounds June 2-5, with over 1,800 archers, sponsors, family and friends in attendance.
ASA amateur competition classes are designed for everyone from the 6-8 year old Junior Eagles to the Senior Masters at age 70 and over. Everyone will find their skill level in classes for beginners, as well as the most seasoned professional competing in 30 different divisions of pro and amateur classes for cash awards. ASA offers everyone the chance to experience these professionally ran events with competition ranges that are specifically designed to be spectator friendly.
“If you’ve never experienced the fun and excitement of a national archery tournament you need to be there. It is a true archery festival with all of the top archery and outdoor manufacturers showing the newest products, spectator friendly ranges, and all the archery challenges you can handle”, says Ken White, ASA Vice President of Marketing.
In addition to the weekend of competition featuring McKenzie 3-D targets, other activities include the McKenzie warm-up practice bag range, the 3D practice range, the Zebra Bowstrings Team Shoot on Thursday, and the GPO Known Distance Precision Shoot.
“As always, we are thrilled to see the Archery Shooters Association come back to London, Kentucky," said Kelly Burton, London Laurel County Tourism Director. "Archery athletes from across the country will enjoy their time in London as we will be celebrating 14 years of hosting the event. Both tourism commissions always collaborate to roll out the red carpet. Friday, June 3rd will kick off with the free Town Center Summer Concert Series in downtown London featuring Clay Walker."
If you are a target archer, bowhunter or just interested in getting started in archery, this event will provide you the opportunity to meet new friends, learn about the latest and greatest equipment, practice and improve your archery skills, and spend time with great people.
For more information about ASA, or to join in the fun, visit www.ASAarchery.com
