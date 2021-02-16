Ash Wednesday services, Lent-themed devotionals to be hosted by First Methodist  

First United Methodist Church of London will host Ash Wednesday Services and Lent-themed Devotionals in the coming weeks.
A pre-recorded virtual Ash Wednesday Service will be streamed on Wednesday, February 17 at 7 p.m. via 1umctv.com and Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
An Ash Wednesday service in the beautiful Sanctuary of the church will also be hosted from 6-8 p.m. It will be a special reflective time of Individual Worship with self-guided readings and prayers. Individuals may come and go as they wish, with Pastor Sean Ryan available to impart ashes at the end of each individual's worship time. Masks and social distancing will be incorporated. An announcement will be posted at LondonUMC.org if the service is cancelled due to weather.
Daily Devotionals with Pastor Sean starting on Wednesday, February 17 at 10 a.m. and continuing for the 40 days of Lent will feature the writings of the late Henri Nouwen in a devotional booklet called "Steadfast Love." The free booklet is available during either of the church's Sunday morning worship services, or by calling the Church Office at 606-864-5226. Pastor Sean's virtual Devotionals are short at 3-5 minutes, and Live Streamed daily, Monday-Saturday, at 10 a.m. via Facebook.com/LondonUMC.
Wednesday Night Bible Study will be jointly led starting on Wednesday, February 24 at 7 p.m. by Pastor Sean Ryan and his wife Pastor Griffin Ryan of First Presbyterian Church of London. The last words of Jesus will be studied, as presented in a book by Susan Robb called "Seven Words" which is available via Amazon or Cokesbury. The virtual Lent-themed joint study will be Live Streamed each Wednesday through March 31 at 7 p.m. via Facebook.com/LondonUMC and Facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianLondon.
Lent is a time of repentance, fasting, and preparation for Easter, which is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Lent is a season of 40 days, not counting Sundays, beginning on Ash Wednesday and ending on Holy Saturday. Forty days is the time Jesus spent in the wilderness, enduring the temptations of Satan and preparing to begin His ministry. All are warmly welcome to join our church family for the virtual services and devotionals as we prepare our hearts for a joyous celebration of Easter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.