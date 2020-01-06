Assault charge upgraded to murder for East Bernstadt man 

An East Bernstadt man involved in a shooting incident that left another man dead will now face possible indictment by a Laurel grand jury.
Douglas Earl Bailey, 44, along with two co-defendants, James Brian Hart and Crystal Nicole Johnson, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Friday morning to answer charges stemming from a shooting incident on Dec. 22. Michael Bailey, 28, was shot in the chest and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Douglas Bailey was initially charged with first-degree assault but during Friday's hearing, that charge was upgraded to murder. The motion to upgrade the charge was made by the County Attorney's office and was sustained by District Judge Skip Hammons.
Douglas Bailey remains in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center and was ordered to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on Jan. 17 for possible indictment. His bond is set at $100,000 cash.
Hart, 46, of East Bernstadt, and Johnson, 38, of London, were both arrested during the investigation by Laurel Sheriff's officials for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They also appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday and were ordered to appear in court on Jan. 17 for possible indictment.
Hammons denied a bond reduction motion for Hart and Johnson during Friday's hearing, stating he felt the bonds "are appropriate." The two remain held under $10,000 cash bond on their charges.
A fourth person, Dwain Bailey, 50, of East Bernstadt, was also present at the scene and was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance but his case with a misdemeanor charge will remain at the district court level. He is scheduled for a court hearing on Monday, January 6, according to records from the Laurel County Correctional Center's website.
Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards, and Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Josh Morgan and Deputy Joey Robinson investigated the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.