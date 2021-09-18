Two people were indicted for assaults against other people, while several persons charged with possession and trafficking illicit substances will also face potential penalties.
Kristopher Kelly Denham, of Woodland Court in Keavy, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree persistent felony offender stemming from a July 15 incident in which two men were injured.
According to the arrest report, Denham was defending a woman who claimed that the male driver of an ATV was "trying to put his hands on her." The report states that Denham was cooperative with police when they arrived, telling them that the other male involved in the dispute had pulled a knife on him. Denham then pushed the female passenger off the ATV and proceeded to run over the other male as well as his own father. Denham stated he did intend to run over the other male, but not his father. Denham said his father and the other male were in an altercation as well.
The charges stem from Denham running over the other male and then kicking him in the head. The wanton endangerment charge is from injuries inflicted on Denham's father.
Denham is now set for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 17. He is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on $25,000 cash bond with option for Home Incarceration and no contact with the victim.
Another man charged with second-degree assault is Davis C. Landrum of Louisville, Ky. The arrest report states that Davis was a patient at a local recovery center when he allegedly began hitting another man in the head with a cane. The victim was struck approximately 10 times and crawled to a witness, asking for help. The arrest report states the witness had to strike Davis to stop the continuing assault against the other man. Davis then fled the scene, leaving the victim with a large cut to his forehead and left arm and his left eye swollen almost shut. Davis was located a short time later after he called Laurel Dispatch to admit to the assault. Davis remains in custody, held under $25,000 cash bond and the option of Home Incarceration and no contact with the victim.
Three men were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possessing scales and pipes common for drug usage. Clay Mosley Jr., 47, of West Laurel Road in London, Robert Scott Herren, 41, of Forest Circle Drive in Corbin, and 51-year-old Jeffery Lynn Elliott of Dow Atkins Road in Corbin, are all charged with possessing over 2 grams of methamphetamine for the purpose of sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott also had Xanax not in the proper container. Mosley and Elliott were additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, with both having prior convictions for drug-related offenses.
Others indicted were:
• Johnny Heath Gilbert, 48 of Hwy. 1376 in East Bernstadt, was named in a seven-count indictment for three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, impersonating a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and speeding. The incident occurred on July 1 on Arthur Ridge Road in which Gilbert reportedly went to the victim's home, identifying himself as a federal agent and pointed a gun at the victim and two other people. He then fled the scene and was located by law enforcement at the intersection of KY 490 and U.S. 25. But he refused to show his hands and then fled police again, driving over 115 mph north along U.S. 25. Mt. Vernon police then placed stop sticks in the road, but Gilbert continued driving erratically onto Interstate 75, crossing into multiple lanes of traffic and nearly striking another vehicle.
Gilbert crashed his vehicle, but fled on foot onto the interstate, crossing over the guardrail before being taken into custody. The arrest report states that a taser had to be engaged to take Gilbert into custody as he would not comply with requests.
• Jeremy Roberts, 27, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin - charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 for the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on July 29. Roberts has a prior conviction for receiving stolen property in 2019, bringing an additional charge of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Darice Lynn Shivelhood, 50, of Main Street in London - charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance for possessing methamphetamine on April 23.
• Gary David Payne, 40, of Horse Creek Road in Corbin - charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance for possessing methamphetamine on March 10.
• Larry Scalf Jr., 55, of Paris Karr Road in Keavy - was charged in a five-count indictment for first-degree possession of controlled substance, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and alcohol intoxication on April 6. Scalf possessed over 2 grams of methamphetamine, glass pipes and marijuana. He also is charged with possessing a forged check for $2,160.
• Jonathan Wendell Bowling, 31, of Breck Road in Owentown, Ky., was indicted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender for offenses on May 17, 2020.
• Kimberly Ann Croucher, 32, of Golden Street in Rockholds and 46-year-old Charles Robert Mullins of East Laurel Road in London, are charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (over 2 grams of methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of controlled substance for possessing Fentanyl, an third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Tramadol) on April 8. Croucher is also charged with tampering with physical evidence for attempting to hide the drugs. Mullins is charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, having prior convictions in Madison and Clark counties for felony violations.
• Ryan Houston, 35, no address listed, is named in a four-count indictment for first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance for possessing Gabapentin, and possession of drug paraphernalia for having a glass pipe and straw used for ingestion of drugs. He is additionally charged with driving on suspended or revoked license. These offenses occurred on April 19.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not indicate guilt or innocence.
