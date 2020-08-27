Some violent offenses headlined the August indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday, Aug. 21.
Two persons were charged with serious assault — incidents that took place earlier this year.
Debbie Susan Hammock, 57, of 302 Locust Grove Road in London, is charged with first-degree assault against Christopher Napier whom the incident claims was shot in the head by Hammock on June 26. Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center's website shows that Hammock was arrested on June 27 and remains incarcerated, held under $50,000 cash bond. She is prohibited from possessing any weapons, no drug or alcohol use, no contact with the victim and no further violations under her bond restrictions.
Timothy Lee Leach, 50, of 103 West 6th Street in Corbin, is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening. The indictment states that Leach cut Gary Brewer in the stomach and arm with a knife on July 4, while in process of a burglary at Brewer's home. The indictment also states that Leach damaged a door of the home during the burglary and threatened a Sheriff's deputy responding to the scene.
Other indictments returned included:
• Keegan J. Smith, 22, of 3124 East Ky. 552 in Lily, and 23-year-old Michael David Webb of 206 Aker Holt Road in Corbin - Both are charged with first-degree robbery on Feb. 11 for using physical force and threatening the victim with a knife. Smith is additionally charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance for possessing more than 2 grams of Fentanyl on that date.
• Nicholas D. Lucas, 30, of 1232 N. Main Street in London - charged with five counts of distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor on April 4 and five counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor on July 28.
• Nicholas Joe Denny, 3, of 146 Highland Drive in London - charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender on July 30. Denny reportedly engaged in a high speed chase with Sheriff's officials and had a pipe and needles for drug usage. Denny has six prior felony convictions from Mercer, Rockcastle and Garrard counties dating back to 2011.
• Elle Thomas, 29, of 1275 Matt Moore Court of Litha Spring, Ga. - charged with first-degree fleeing and evading police on July 18, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for endangering state troopers in pursuit, driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding - for driving 130 mph in a 70 mph zone.
• Brian Alan Rarrieck, 48, of 1680 Barbourville Road in London - charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (needles and scales) on March 5.
• Donald Ray Lewis, 51, of Sasser School Road in London - charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration, second offense and first-degree persistent felony offender on July 28.
• Ray Ogle Baker, 38, of 1401 Burnett Road in London - theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 on June 23 for taking a truck loaded with products from Flowers Bakery.
• Tyler Ian Mounts, 21, also known as Ian Tyler Mounts, of 168 Lakeside Road in London - charged with trafficking in marijuana, over 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree persistent felony offender on Aug. 3.
• Ernest Wayne Wagers, 56, of 171 Morentown Road in London - charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession of defaced firearm and first-degree persistent felony offender on June 2. Wagers has two prior felony convictions and possessed a firearm with the serial number being removed.
• Estil Wayne Partin, 45, of 1624 Jennifer Road in Lexington - charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense on May 17.
• Crystal Lynn Henson, 35, also known as Crystal K. Henson, of 121 Valley Lane in London - was listed in the felony indictment charges but her case was reduced to misdemeanor charges. Henson is now set for a court appearance in Laurel District Court on Sept. 18, charged with failure to maintain automobile insurance, giving officer false identifying information, driving under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, second-degree wanton endangerment and failure to wear seat belt - on Feb. 29.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.
