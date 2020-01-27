AT THE STATE CAPITOL: A look at what took place in the State Capitol last week

FRANKFORT, January 16 -- Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles (right), congratulates 7-year-old Ethan Branscum of Frankfort after House Bill 27 passed the House Government Committee. Ethan suggested the idea for HB 27 to Graviss and Rep. Kevin D. Bratcher, R-Louisville, prior to the session. The measure would designate adopted cats and dogs as the state's official pet.