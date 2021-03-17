The re-opening of schools could bring even more adjustments to the East Bernstadt school district, although officials report that there is 83% in-person attendance now.
That was part of the discussion by board members, who heard from Financial Officer Amy Brown, Superintendent Vicki Jones and Principal Susan Elza during last week's monthly meeting.
Under Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendations that students across the state attend in-person classes at least two days per week beginning March 29, East Bernstadt officials said they may still have to make some changes to the existing schedule. But those accommodations can be adjusted, said Jones, in order to comply with the additional students. Jones added that the school district only has five of the original 10 days of NTI (Non Traditional Instruction) for the remaining school year but board members then approved Jones to apply for 10 days of NTI for the 2021-2022 school year.
Board members also heard from Jones regarding the policy of holding students back. Jones said parents will sometimes choose to retain their child in the same grade, but that the teacher can also make such recommendations if the child is not achieving at the desired educational level. For many students, the virtual instruction has resulted in children not turning in homework or not understanding the materials presented. Jones said teachers are currently evaluating student progress to determine which students may need to be held back so school officials can estimate if some classes will need additional teachers.
Board chair Jim Sutton mentioned the Kentucky law that now prevents students reaching age 19 before Aug. 1 of the upcoming school year from participating in sports. That could be a factor in holding back some students, he said. School board attorney Larry Bryson said that he believed that was still a bill rather than a law but that some discussion on the issue had been under discussion by legislators.
Elza announced several aspects of the remaining school year, stating that students would have their Spring Break from April 5 to April 9. Students can also brush up their skills this summer, with summer sessions and tutoring available. She added that the food service would also be available during the summer break.
Board members also approved hiring three additional substitute teachers. Jones explained that the district now has two substitute teachers but that more may be needed. Bryson said while non-certified substitutes can be used, there must be a certified substitute to supervise.
Brown said that House Bill 208 had passed, which allows school districts to submit their ADA (Average Daily Attendance) to receive more money from the state. Another bill pending that would possibly hurt public school districts is when a student moves from public school to private school. The new bill would allow for tax credits for private school tuition. While the bill originally applied only to Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton counties, it was later expanded by the Senate committee to include Boone, Hardin, Davies, Warren and Campbell counties. In those situations, the state money received by schools would "follow the students" and therefore could affect many public school districts financially. Bryson said the bill would probably not affect Laurel and East Bernstadt school districts adversely.
Elza told board members that K-Prep testing is set in staggered testing times. This year the 3rd and 6th grade students will be tested on reading and math. Fourth grade students will undergo testing for reading, math and science while 5th and 8th grade students will add the last three as well as on-demand writing. Testing will be done at the end of April.
Selling an excess bus was also approved for advertisement by board members. Jones explained that the bus, a 1999 model, has not been used this year and is sitting idle. The new bus ordered last year is expected to arrive in April or early May. Jones said the district only ran three buses this school year thus far.
With the next scheduled board meeting falling during Spring Break, it was decided to reschedule the April meeting on Thursday, April 22 at 5 p.m. in the new administration building.
