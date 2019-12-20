LEXINGTON — Patrick Baker stood behind his attorney, Elliot Slosar, Tuesday evening as Slosar explained why Baker was innocent of the homicide he had been convicted of in 2017.
On Dec. 6, then Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned Baker stating that he was convinced that justice had not been served on the death of Donald Mills. Baker was convicted by a jury in Knox County Circuit Court of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, impersonating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for his crimes.
His pardon has been under scrutiny as fundraising records indicate Baker’s family hosted a Bevin campaign fundraiser at their home in Corbin in July 2018 and were able to raise over $21,000 for Bevin’s campaign.
But Slosar, an attorney with Chicago based Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law, who was joined by fellow attorney Amy Robinson, argues that Baker had spent five years incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit.
“Patrick is free today because DNA evidence clears him from committing murder, because eyewitness descriptions have never matched him, and because egregious police misconduct was being looked into by (previous) governor Bevin,” explained Slosar.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, whose jurisdiction covers Knox and Laurel counties and who was named by Baker’s attorney during his press conference, responded to Slosar’s comments via a press release and statements to The Times-Tribune.
In his press release, Steele stated that “Governor Bevin substituted his judgement for the judgement of the Knox County Jury that convicted Patrick Baker of killing Donald Mills. This has done a disservice to the victim, the victim’s family and the citizens of Knox County.”
During Tuesday’s press conference, Slosar pointed to the statements of eyewitnesses, including the victim’s mother and child, who described the shooter as a brown-eyed man with tattoos. Baker has blue eyes and no tattoos.
“It’s not multiple witnesses,” Steele said. “The one witness that said he had brown eyes was the victim’s mother, Ms. Mills. She ran from her house, a couple hundred feet away, because they’re next door neighbors, and ran from her house to her son’s house in the middle of the night in her nightgown with no shoes on. She knew something was wrong, she heard the commotion on the phone call, ran over there, and as she gets to the front steps, two individuals pass her. She identifies one as a shorter, stocky male and one as a slim guy, a slender guy, skinny fellow is what I believe she said, with brown eyes, in the middle of the night.”
“Christopher Wagner was introduced and the jury saw him,” Steele continued. “[Wagner] readily admitted ‘yes, I am short and stocky’ and that Patrick was the slender guy. Patrick does not have brown eyes, but the jury knew that was what her statement was - given just mere moments after her son died in her arms, and could understand why a lady in that position in the middle of the night may have mistaken blue eyes and brown eyes.”
Slosar also pointed towards the evidence against Baker, evidence that Bevin called “sketchy at best” in his pardon.
Slosar explained that DNA evidence, in his opinion, exonerated Baker: Handcuffs found at the scene of the crime were devoid of DNA evidence from Baker. They also had no DNA evidence from another suspect, who had pleaded guilty of the crime. However, some DNA evidence was found on the handcuffs, Slosar said, and he speculates that could lead police to the real killer.
“The DNA testing that his attorneys claim exonerates him is either a lie or ignorance,” Steele said in his press release. “This was discussed and testified to extensively at trial and the DNA expert explained how the DNA could have been there from the assembly line when they were manufactured.”
“Officer Brian Johnson — one of the officers they want to say didn’t do a very good job — realized that these handcuffs were kind of like a kid’s toy, play handcuffs,” Steele told The Times-Tribune. “He started looking around different places and found them at Dollar General, and actually bought a pair of them to compare amongst himself. He said, ‘these are exactly alike.’ And then when we started getting statements, Mr. Wagner told the story when he was first interviewed about a week after the murder, talking about stopping at the store, buying these handcuffs, and guess what, he said it was a Dollar General.”
Steele also told The Times-Tribune that Johnson continued his investigation into the handcuffs by obtaining a security video and receipt showing that Baker had purchased the same kind of handcuffs found at the crime scene at a local Dollar General store in London.
“All of that was introduced at trial, and the jury was fully aware of that DNA evidence,” said Steele. “But to say that exonerates, or shows he’s not guilty is either a lie, or ignorance of DNA, and I can’t tell you which one.”
Slosar said there had been an extensive legitimate investigation into Baker’s pardon request, where Baker was interviewed for many hours, along with others.
During the press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Lexington, Slosar brought up concerns about two KSP troopers.
In March of 2018, Slosar represented three plaintiffs in two separate lawsuits who had ties to Baker’s case through two Kentucky State Police officers, who were detectives on all three cases. Slosar explained that in one of the cases, he represented Amanda Hoskins and Jonathan Taylor while they went against Knox County, the Barbourville Police Department and KSP officers, including Jason York and Brian Johnson.
The other case dealt with William Anderson also going against the same KSP officers as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
Also in 2018, according to Slosar, there was a request from a member of the Justice Cabinet for deposition transcripts and evidence regarding the two KSP officers. Slosar explained that the government official wanted people in Kentucky to be able to investigate the officers for framing innocent people for murder — the charge Baker was originally arrested on.
Slosar then turned in evidence and depositions he gathered from the lawsuits, which revealed evidence of falsified affidavits, perjurious testimony and an eyewitness who had been charged with murder as a ploy to get them to name the defendant as a suspect, he said.
In order to try and drive the misconduct of the officers home, Slosar played a recording from the Anderson case that showed the KSP officers cursing, tossing a chair into the wall and more misconduct. Slosar claimed that Steele dismissed the case.
Steele responded in a press release to the comments, stating that the two troopers, Johnson and York, have been accused by the same law office in civil actions seeking money on several occasions.
“I learned early in my legal career that anyone can sue anyone until a judge or a jury tells you that you are wrong,” Steele said.
“Patrick Baker and his Defense team conveniently overlook the multiple other individuals who testified that Patrick Baker was in the house with Christopher Wagner when Donald Mills was shot and killed,” Steele continued in his press release. “As the Commonwealth Attorney of Knox County, I disagree with then Governor Bevin’s decision. The voice of Donald Mills’ spilled blood is crying out from the ground because the justice done in this case has been undone.”
Steele said he, the Kentucky State Police and specifically the officers named invite any investigation into the criminal prosecution of Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.