WORLD CHICKEN FESTIVAL — Advance Armband Unlimited Carnival Ride Tickets are now available at local banks for purchase of $20. Cash only. Restricted days and times are printed on the tickets. You must redeem this ticket to the Casey’s Ride ticket booth during the World Chicken Festival to get armband. https://chickenfestival.com/rides-games/
Locations: 1st State Bank, Citizens Guaranty Bank, Community Trust Bank, Commercial Bank, Cumberland Valley National Bank, Eagle Financial, First National Bank of Manchester, First State Bank of the Southeast, Forcht Bank, Hometown Bank, L&N Federal Credit Union, and Truist.
US SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION — If your business or home was damaged by July’s severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, the U.S. Small Business Administration may be able to help, with a low interest loan to help fund the repairs that are not covered by insurance or other sources.
Register first with FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov. Then apply with SBA at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov.
For help, call 1-800-659-2955.
SATURDAY, September 3
GOSPEL BARN — Williamsburg Gospel Barn presents the Mary Wright’s Gaither style singing and potluck dinner on Saturday, September 3. Singing startsat 5 p.m. Dinner starts around 6 p.m. Concessions will be closed, so please bring a covered dish. Admission is free.
TUESDAY, September 6
SUPPORT GROUP — Growing through Support Group every Tuesday in September, 6-7 p.m. in the VNA Hospice office conference room at 740 E. Laurel Road in London. RSVP to 606-877-3950 for free event. If you have questions, ask for Jeanie Lawson, LSW.
SUNDAY, September 11
CHURCH HOMECOMING — East Barbourville Baptist Church will be having their 60th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11th starting at 11am. Pastor Josh Smith and special singing. Call 606-546-5912 for more information.
SATURDAY, September 17
CLASS REUNION — Laurel County High School Class of 1980 60th Birthday Bash will be held at Laurel County Community Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. For additional information, please contact one of the following: sincelias@gmail.com; lchs.reunion1980@gmail.com; txt # 606-767-2064.
SATURDAY, September 24
FAMILY REUNION — The Virgil and Lottie (Baker) Hodge Family Reunion will begin at 10 a.m. to ? at Hopewell Baptist Church Center, American Greeting Rd., Corbin, KY 40701. Bring a covered dish and come enjoy the fun. Any questions, call June (Hodge) House at 606-864-5564.
SUNDAY, October 2
FAMILY REUNION — The 43rd annual Philpot family reunion will be held at the Feltner 4-H Club Multiplex Building in London. Dinner will be served around noon, so please bring a covered dish and come join us for fun, food and fellowship. We are continuing the dollar raffle, so please bring items for the raffle table if you would like to participate. If there are any questions, you may contact Amanda Dodson at 606-224-5317, Hannah McQueen at 606-682-1432, or you may also contact Debra Sizemore at 606-878-7617 or 606-312-0547.
SATURDAY, October 15
7TH ANNUAL YES, MAMM! YES, CERV! 5K — Discount ends on registration for the 7th annual Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K on Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m., at the RJ Corman Railroad Group racecourse at 101 R.J. Corman Drive. Participants can register at runsignup.com/Race/KY/Nicholasville/YesMamm5KatRJCorman.
For more information about the Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K, call 859.313.1704 or visit chisaintjosephhealth.org/yesmamm5k.
