Austin James' first EP is just the beginning of his musical journey

Austin James Evans released his debut EP, "Fingers Crossed," when he was 19 years old on Christmas Day in 2017, and while he hasn't released anything since, he hasn't stopped playing music and plans to release more in the future.
He goes by Austin James as his stage name, using his first and middle name because it rolls off the tongue better, and more importantly because "James" is a reoccurring name in his family, as it's both of his grandpa's first names and the name of his brother in-law. Even though he hasn't released new music in the past few yeas, he's still doing what he loves by playing in the band at The Creek, the church he attends, and writing new music at home all the time.
"I definitely don't want to do anything that's repetitive," James said. "I want it to keep me interested because for someone that's in a small town it's really hard to, especially with music, it's really hard to stay in a box because it's not about making a living in a small town with music. It's about being creative at that point."
James said his sound on "Fingers Crossed" was heavily inspired by Ed Sheeran, the Foo Fighters, the Eagles and Chris Stapleton, with each individual artist having a greater impact on different songs. Now, however, he's gotten really into EDM music and has been experimenting with synths and looping beats, so he believes this is where his sound is heading next.
James has also gotten more into worship music the past few years and he has ideas of making a worship album or an album that is half secular music, half worship music. He has no shortage of paths his music could potentially follow.
James started recording "Fingers Crossed" an entire year before its release, starting in December of 2016. He said the songs were released and set on the EP in the order they were recorded, but this wasn't intentional.
James was working a shift at Frisch's in London when he found out the CDs of "Fingers Crossed" had came in the mail. He called his sister asking if they had came in the mail yet, and when she said yes he knew he couldn't wait to see them and told her to bring them to the restaurant instantly.
His sister brought him the box and when he opened it he remembered thinking, "Here it is. This thing that I've been working on for the last year that I've put all this time into is finally done and I was like a kid on Christmas just walking around with these CDs in my hand. I probably looked ridiculous, honestly, but I was really proud."
Holding both charisma and humility, James said he only thinks he sings "ok" and plays guitar "ok." However, if that's the measure for what it takes to get one's music on the biggest streaming platforms, then thousands of people who play music across the county would love to be "ok" at it.
James later said he thinks he's "good" at playing the guitar, singing and songwriting. Even though there's a humbleness about how he talks about his music and talent, it never comes across as self-doubting or meek, but instead as someone who just loves to play music and his happy to do it in any capacity.
He said while it may be awkward to sometimes go back and listen to himself sing (which is something many artists can relate to), it brings him and all of his friends happy memories when they think back on it because of the specific memories they have during the project's recording process. He was recently told by one of his friends that the overarching theme of "Fingers Crossed" seemed to be nostalgia, and James agreed, especially with all of the memories he made recording it and his willingness to wear his influences on his sleeve when making it.
"Bright Lights" is James' (and many other people's) favorite of what he's written, having wrote it as soon as he got home after hanging out with his then-girlfriend and now-wife Cara.
He got the idea when driving Cara back home one night while she tried to get some rest to deal with her terrible headache. James drove an older car and the lights inside it weren't very bright, so the only time he could see her would be when an oncoming car's headlights briefly illuminated the inside of their vehicle.
James sings on the chorus of the song "Cruisin' down 25 / Having the time of my life / Man, I have a wonderful view / 'Cause these bright lights are shining on you." The song has sweet lyrics accompanied by an upbeat guitar riff, and the fact James and Cara later got married makes the story even better.
James has only happy thoughts when thinking back on "Fingers Crossed" and is reminded of all the people who helped make the EP possible, like his producer Matt McQueen at Gem City Studios and those who contributed to the instrumentation, like Jimmy Deaton, Ryan Poynter, Braxton Burke and Bryan Anderson.
"Fingers Crossed" can be found on all streaming platforms and wherever music is digitally downloaded. James will be playing at the Sentinel-Echo's Summer Music Series on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., which can be seen on the Sentinel-Echo's Facebook live stream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.