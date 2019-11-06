Author hosting book signing Saturday

Dr. Nina Lum, MD will be sharing the "joy of overcoming" with her new book "Beyond Challenges - Survival Stories of 15 African Immigrant Physicians on Live, Love and the practice of Medicine" with a free inspirational event in the heart of downtown London, Kentucky.
The book signing will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Dreaming Creek Brewery at 121 N. Main St., London.
The physicians authors of this book peel back the curtain on real life struggles they faced and how they overcame them. The goal being to share that physicians are ordinary people just like everyone else, but beyond healing the body they hope to heal the mind too with encouraging stories of resilience and tenacity.
Books will be on sale for $25 and will be autographed on site.
