Photos by Dillan Combs
Austin James, 21, is a singer/songwriter from London. He released his debut EP "Fingers Crossed" on Christmas Day in 2017, and while he has not released any new material yet, he is constantly writing and singing songs. James performed at The Sentinel-Echo with his friend Will Casada on Wednesday for the sixth week of the Summer Music Series. He played the four songs "Fingers Crossed" in the order of the track list, then followed that with a new original song he has been working on and closed his set with a cover of an Ed Sheeran song. "Fingers Crossed" can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.