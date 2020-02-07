Baker trial postponed 

The flu that has caused school cancellations across the state was a primary reason that a jury trial was postponed on Wednesday.
The trial for Marlow Paul Baker, 35, of John Parker Road in London, was set to begin on Wednesday in Laurel Circuit Court. Baker is charged with two counts of third-degree assault of a police officer, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication and criminal trespassing from a May 3, 2019 incident.
According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Pratt, Wednesday's trial postponement was due to two reasons.
"First of all, we had several witnesses who were ill with the flu," Pratt said. "And Mr. Baker fell on Monday and was hurt worse than he already is, so we reset the trial date. But the main reason was that the witnesses had the flu."
Pratt said the trial date had been rescheduled for April 7.
While Baker awaits that trial, he remains incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center on another arrest on Jan. 27, 2020 in which he is accused of stealing a car hauler utility trailer and dropping it off at another residence. He was identified as a suspect in the theft and was located traveling along Interstate 75 when he was stopped and subsequently arrested for theft by unlawful taking over $500. Baker was just released from jail on the circuit case on Dec. 19 and was under bond conditions - including no further violations - after a $10,000 surety bond was posted.
Baker's bond in the theft case is set at $10,000 cash. However, he is now allowed no bond for the pending circuit court case.
Baker lists a long legal history, dating back to his first felony offense when he was 19 years old for possession of controlled substance in 2003. According to information on the Laurel County Correctional Center's website, Baker has been jailed 54 times since then, with several arrests charging him with alcohol intoxication and public intoxication.
