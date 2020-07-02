LAUREL COUNTY - On Tuesday, it was officially announced that Shane Baker had won the race for Thomas Turner’s position in the Kentucky House of Representatives to represent the 85th District.
After Turner announced in December that he would not run for reelection this year, Baker, along with fellow conservatives Troy L. Strunk, Wes Hargis, and Gregory A. Ousley filed their intent to run for Turner’s vacant seat come Jan 1, 2021. The 85th district is located in western Laurel County, and in most of Pulaski County.
While Hargis had a 500 vote advantage in Pulaski County, Baker was able to close the gap and win the election by receiving 1,235 votes in Laurel County alone. That’s nearly double Stunk, who received the second most votes in Laurel County with 665.
“I’m honored for the opportunity to serve truthfully,” said Baker after the results were finalized. “I never dreamed of going down this pathway growing up, or even in recent years, but nevertheless, here we are."
Baker says he and his wife have been involved in politics for about 20-years helping various candidates with their campaigns throughout that time. The one-time small business owner also spent the last four-years as field representative for the Governor’s Office.
Baker said that in the past it was easy for him to say no to the possibility of running for office. However, as time went on and he started receiving more support, he said he prayed on it more than ever and that’s when he decided to run for office.
“I knew a lot of people in the region, in Laurel and Pulaski Counties specifically,” explained Baker. “But the opportunity arose, and after much prayer, I surrendered and said, ‘we’ll throw our hat in the ring, and see what happens,” he continued, later adding, “I just felt that this was the time that the Lord had opened the door for us to get involved. The people affirmed that.”
Baker believes that the votes casted for him affirm that voters in Southeast Kentucky hold conservative values. The father of two and former student pastor says he has built his family and campaign around three values and principles: faith, family, and freedom.
“Our faith is very important to us,” he noted. “That’s why it took much prayer to get in the ring. There are a lot of conservative values, a lot of conservative people that want people to step up and hold fast those values. Those are slipping away. We’ve had a lot of people who have abandoned their values in the state. That’s something that I’m committed to do, is maintain conservative principles and values.”
While Baker admits faith, family, and freedom could be interpreted as broad ideals, he explained how each of those values could be combined with another to explain the stances he takes politically.
“On part of that, faith and family ties into being pro-life. We have in recent years passed ten pro-life bills in the state, we’ve become one of the most pro-life states in the nation,” explained Baker. “During the coronavirus lockdown, we lost three times more babies to abortion than we did to the virus itself. It’s important that we continue to pass legislation to increasingly protect life. That’s one of my main objectives is to make sure that we protect life.”
Baker’s focus on improving family values and the lives of families in southeast Kentucky include bringing jobs into the area while keeping potentially addictive vices out.
“They’re pushing to legalize gambling, they’re pushing for recreational marijuana. Those are some things that attack at the heart of families,” Baker claimed. “It’s my goal to make sure that we protect some people from some of those things that often times people fall into different addictions. Sometimes gambling addiction leads to drug addiction. So we’re wanting to do whatever we can to protect the family on that front, and provide opportunity.”
When it comes to opportunities for families, Baker believes Kentucky needs to reach the level of investment and job growth it had witnessed before the coronavirus lockdown.
“We need to continue to make us a state that’s attractive for people to want to do business, because London, Corbin, Williamsburg people need opportunities,” he said. “People want to put food on the table, they want to keep a roof over their head. They need a job to do that, and to have those jobs we need to have an economically friendly environment that’s welcoming to those businesses that want to locate somewhere in the southeastern part of the United States."
