Marching and music will echo at "The Jungle" on Saturday, as North Laurel High School hosts its marching band contest on Saturday.
The competition begins at 4 p.m. on the NLHS football field with nine bands vying for the Grand Champion trophy.
Somerset High School marching band opens the show at 4 p.m., followed by Lee County at 4:15 p.m. The Rockcastle County Rockets marching ensemble takes the field at 4:30, followed by Knox Central, Harlan County and Perry Central respectively in 15-minute intervals and ending at 5:30 p.m.
After a break, the competition will continue with Boyle County performing at 6:30 p.m., followed by Marion County marching band.
South Laurel Marching Band will take the field at 7 p.m. with a performance of their show entitled "Queen B." This show has already won the southern Laurel band students the top spot of Grand Champion at last week's performance at Boyle County High School competition.
Laurel County will also show its artistic talents with a performance by the North Laurel marching band at 7:15 p.m., although as host of the contest, the NLHS troupe will perform as an exhibition show and not for judging in the contest. The 2019 NLHS band show is entitled "Eurydice" and is a variation on the myth of the Greek goddess of that same name.
The awards presentations will begin at 7:30 p.m., with bands from each class (A, AA, AAA and AAAA) receiving recognition for the Best in Class, Best Color Guard and Best Percussion in each division. Then the overall awards that pits all marching bands into the realm for Best Overall performance based on a point system garnered during each band's performance. The Grand Champion award is the highest honor, with Reserve Grand Champion awarded to the second highest ranking band regardless of which class of competition.
The NLHS Marching Band is under the direction of Billy Carpenter and assisted by NLMS band director, Priscilla Wilkerson. SLHS Band Director is Sheldon House, who is assisted by SLMS band director, Michael Wooley.
Admission is $8 per person. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stands.
