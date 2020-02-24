Barbourville man indicted for incident where gun discharged near officers

Four people were indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday for violent acts that endangered the lives of other people.
Kevin Dewayne Lewis, also known as Kevin Dwayne Lewis, 35, of 125 Aspen Drive in Barbourville, was named in an eight-count indictment from an Oct. 1 incident that endangered the lives of six police officers and could have caused harm to other by-standers.
The indictment charges Lewis with six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police and one count of resisting arrest.
Lewis was taken into custody following an incident in which London Police officers responded to a complaint of a man walking along KY 80 near the Kentucky State Police post. The man was not wearing a shirt and was making obscene gestures at motorists driving along the roadway.
City police officers responded to the call and located the man, identified as Lewis, inside the Red Roof Inn. But when officers attempted to speak with Lewis, he pulled a .38 Derringer pistol from his pocket, pointed it at his head and began yelling, refusing to drop the gun as commanded by officers.
It was then that Lewis exited the hotel, walked behind Arby's and then jumped onto a dairy truck exiting Borden Dairy - still pointing the cocked gun at his head. As more police arrived at the scene, Lewis threw the cocked gun onto the ground into a ditch beside Arby's, causing it to discharge in the vicinity of four city police officers, Sheriff John Root and a deputy who had come to assist.
Lewis was then taken into custody without further incident. He has remained incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center since that time, held under $50,000 cash bond. However, he has two other pending cases for which no bond is allowed.
• Two other people charged with pointing a gun at police officers in a separate incident were also indicted on Friday.
Debbie Lynn Hubbard, 51, and Johnny James Shoupe, 65, both of 10960 East Laurel Road in London, were named in an eight-count indictment that includes charges of pointing a gun at Laurel Sheriff's officials, drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to the indictment, Hubbard and Shoupe pointed a gun at the officers during a drug investigation in which the two were found in possession of more than 10 dosage units of Oxycodone, Oxymorphine, methamphetamine and over eight ounces of marijuana on Oct. 23. Two young children - ages 4 and 6 - were present while illegal drug activity was taking place, instigating the endangering the welfare of a minor charges.
• Prentice Lee Buckles, 35, of 1228 Old Crab Orchard Road in London, was indicted for third-degree assault against a Laurel Sheriff's deputy on July 31 for fighting him and resisting arrest. Buckles is additionally charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct and driving on revoked or suspended license.
