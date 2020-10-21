The 31st annual re-enactment of the Battle of Camp Wildcat was held over the weekend at the northern Laurel battleground.
The Battle of Camp Wildcat took place on Oct. 21, 1861, and was known as the Kentucky Confederate Offensive or Operation. It is said that the winner of that battle would be the victor of the overall war, with the Union forces scoring their first win in the confrontation between the two sides. The Battle of Camp Wildcat was the second battle involving Union troops in Kentucky.
The re-enactment features actors in costumes of that period, with women and girls donning the hoop style skirts popular in the 1860s and men clad in their battle uniforms. The battle engages the audience with cannons shooting and troops pairing up on horses for sword fights.
This year's event canceled the Friday "School Day" and activities for children, although the Battle of Camp Wildcat was scheduled for Saturday and the Battle of London set for Sunday afternoon.
