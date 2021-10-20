Although not listed as one of the major battles in the American Civil War, the Battle of Camp Wildcat remains significant in that it is considered one of the first Union victories in Kentucky.
This year marked the 160th anniversary of that battle and the 2021 Battle of Camp Wildcat depicted the situation of Union and Confederate forces who met that fateful day.
Usually held on the third Saturday of October, nearest to the date of the actual battle of Oct. 21, 1861, this year's event switched the two traditional re-enactment dates. Each year hundreds of people come to Camp Wildcat to participate in the re-enactment of the Battle of Camp Wildcat and the Battle of London. This year the larger battle of Camp Wildcat was held on Sunday, while Saturday offered the Battle of London re-enactment.
This year's event was threatened earlier this year when the intense rains of February caused the area to flood. But volunteers and members of the Laurel Home Guard quickly went to work, cleaning up the damage to the barn and other areas of the historic property. While some of the remnants of the flooding remain in the barn area, the damage to the battlefield was more than obvious. The small creek that usually allowed for easy access between the open fields now displays deep gulches that hampered crossing.
The battle, usually held on the field by the campsite, was extended to the adjoining field while the cannons from the Union troops sat on the hillside overlooking the battlefield, while the flat field area hosted the action of the battle.
The Battle of Camp Wildcat pitted the East Tennessee Confederate Army under Gen. Felix Zollicoffer against Union forces and the battle began on Oct. 21. The rebel forces were defeated and retreated, returning to Cumberland Gap area within the next two days.
Troops involved in the battle were:
Union: 33rd Indiana Infantry, 1st Kentucky Calvary, 3rd (7th) Kentucky Volunteer Infantry, 17th Ohio Infantry, 14th Ohio Infantry, 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Battery B; 1st East Tennessee infantry, 2nd East Tennessee Infantry and Kentucky Home Guard.
Confederate: 15th Mississippi Infantry, 11th Tennessee Infantry, 17th Tennessee Infantry, 20th Tennessee Infantry, 29th Tennessee Infantry, 2nd Tennessee Calvary and Tennessee Artillery Corps, Battery #1.
Of the 7,000 men on each side of the battle, the Confederate troops took the hardest hit with 11 killed and 42 wounded. The 11th and 17th Tennessee Infantry suffered the entire loss. Union forces reported 4 killed and 33 wounded, with the majority of those being from the 33rd Indiana Infantry and 1st Kentucky Home Guard.
(Information on Battle of Camp Wildcat provided by Ralph Phillips, Laurel Home Guard member and published from Laurel County historian, Ernest Lee Andes in the Camp Wildcat Observer.)
