Beautiful Me Productions recently hosted an 80s Flashback Pageant in Pittsburg. Labor Day weekend usually marks the Pittsburg Homecoming, although this year offered some variations in the pageant due to COVID-19 restrictions. Beautiful Me Productions owner Angela Crawford sponsors several pageants throughout the year and has a bigger focus than just the pageant. The pageants and participants also have a goal of giving back to the community as well. Donations have been collected and given to the homeless shelter, Laurel County Animal Shelter, Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter and Pittsburg Memorial Park.
Beautiful Me Productions hosts 80s Flashback Pageant
