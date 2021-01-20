He sang and talked about Heaven throughout his life, and on Sunday, Darrel Beck gained his Heavenly reward.
Raised in Indiana, Beck brought his family to London in 1970 and became engrossed in the community. He served as a deacon at Corinth Baptist Church for many years, was a founding member for the Christian Shelter for the Homeless, was a member of The London Christianairs gospel group and hosted a Saturday radio program, "Gospel Singing in the Hills," on WYGE 92.3 FM for 10 years. Beck also worked with the Gideons in distributing Bibles to schools.
"He was very proud of founding the homeless shelter," said his daughter, Cathy McAlister. "He also worked with the Gideons and loved doing that too."
Vanda Schott, who played piano for the group for the entire duration of the group, said the group was together for 32 years and always performed at the Laurel County Homecoming gospel singing nearly every year.
"We were awarded a plaque one year at the Homecoming," Schott said. "We had five recordings and had two different bass singers. The first was Ed Smith as bass singing, then Jesse Keller filled his spot. At the last of our group, Darrel sang bass and I sang tenor."
Schott said the group began when Ward Gaines and Beck were traveling salesmen and discovered that each loved gospel singing. They then put together the gospel group that included Thresa Brown as alto, Jesse Keller, Gaines, Ed Smith and Beck.
"They figured out that each other could sing so they said when they traveled together, they were practicing," she laughed. "Ward was my uncle by marriage and he contacted me to play piano. My brother Arvin played bass guitar - that was back when we didn't have drums and all that - the piano and guitar was all the musical instruments we had."
She said those times singing at different churches were some of her most fond memories.
"Darrel had an ear for music, for sure," Schott said. "He sang tenor and then sang bass at the last and I sang tenor to make the four-part harmony. You don't hear that much anymore. You don't have church singings like you used to back then."
Schott said Beck's death hit her hard.
"My brother Arvin Webb and I are the only two left," she said, her voice choking with emotion. "That makes it so sad. It always brings tears to my eyes when I think of it. Those were some of my fondest memories."
Beck and his late wife, Roberta, lived at Carnaby Square Apartments in their later years but their health did not affect Beck's desire to spread the word of God's love to one and all. Peggy Jo Kirby, manager of the apartment complex, wrote a tribute to Beck after learning about his passing.
"One of the BEST men I ever knew went to heaven today. Darrel Beck (and his wife Roberta) lived with us for many years at CSA. During that time he became a father figure to me, treating me like one of his own daughters. He encouraged me on a daily basis, was an inspiration & blessing to me, and to all who knew him, and was a true servant of the Lord Jesus.
"A few years ago I wrote the story of his life. I think I will share it here, along with a few photos I have of him. I am glad him and Roberta are together again, but Darrel will surly be missed here on earth. We have so much to look forward to friends. Heaven is sounding sweeter all the time to me.
"CSA PROFILE: Darrel Beck resides on the 4th floor with his wife Roberta. Darrel was raised as a Presbyterian in southern Indiana in little town called Otisko. As a young man he attended Warren Wilson College working towards a degree in theology with becoming a minister as his goal. Warren Wilson was a working college (much like Berea) and Darrel fired the boilers each day to help pay his tuition. He graduated from there in 1959. He later also attended Alabama State College. But….he never did become a preacher. Instead after college he ended up working in a print shop in Lexington KY where he began to attend Rosemont Baptist Church. He met Roberta there on a church hay ride. After they married in 1962 they remained in KY and have raised their two lovely daughters here, Cathy Beck McAlister and Jeannie Beck Goins. Darrel & his family came to London in 1970 and he soon went to work at Dyche Jones, then Food Fair, then later he was a food broker for Frito Lay, & later Wonder Bread, and then finally ended up working the last 20 years at Maxwell House Coffee as a Territory Manager. Darrel has been an active member of Corinth Baptist Church over 45 years, where he still sings in the choir, and has also been a Deacon since 1975. Darrel has been a Gideon for over 26 years working tirelessly in the London Gideon Camp, where he serves as the Faith Fund Chairman. Darrel traveled, sang and recorded with a quartet for over 13 years, “The London Christian Aires”. One of Darrel’s greatest feats is being the founder of the Christian Shelter for the Homeless on 4th Street in London, which he opened Dec. 27th, 2007. He still has his own live radio program (for the past 9 years) on WYGE 92.3 FM on Sat. mornings at 8 AM called “Gospel Singing in the Hills”. And then just last year Darrel won the very prestigious Community Service Award from Warren Wilson College for all of his many life accomplishments. Please note that this CSA Profile is only a partial list, I did not have near enough room to tell about the endless list of other meaningful things he has done.
"No, Darrel never did become a preacher, not from the pulpit anyway. But he has preached a message with his life and his actions. He is a man who has done much good for the Kingdom of God, and still does - every day, every where he goes. I see him persistently minister to people and put the word of God into action with his kind deeds, his generous behavior, his winning attitude and his sweet smile. Darrel personally helps us so much everyday here at CSA, I honestly don’t know how Dennis and I, or the people here, could ever make it without him, and I hope we never have to find out. I tell him all the time that when I grow up I want to be Darrel Beck. He says the greatest desire of his heart is to see lost people get saved, and then to watch them help others get saved, so that the message of the salvation will continue on and on. He and Roberta have 3 wonderful grandchildren and 2 beautiful great grandchildren that they love and enjoy very much."
Beck's memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. with burial in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.