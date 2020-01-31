Bennett honors students, school board members

Monday's meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education opened with recognitions before moving along to regular business.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett opened the meeting by recognizing the South Laurel High School freshman girls volleyball team for their regional championship. Then he brought attention to the board members who make the financial and procedural decisions for the county's 17 schools.
"January is School Board Recognition Month and I'd like to take the opportunity to recognize our school board. School board members are among the more than 850 in the state's 173 local districts. School board members are responsible for making decisions focused on what is best for students," Bennett said. "As superintendent of Laurel County Schools I enthusiastically affirm that these members have been and continue to be focused on increasing student achievement, learning and ensuring that every student has the best chance of succeeding in school and at life. Voters in Laurel County have elected these local leaders who will work to give every child in every classroom the access to high quality teaching and learning and at a time when state and federal funding continue to shrink our school board members haven't relented in the challenges to do what's best for kids."
"Laurel County can be proud of this team of board members and I'm proud to work with them to increase learning for our children," he added.
Bennett also outlined some highlights of achievements by local schools including:
• Three National Blue Ribbon schools;
• North and South Laurel High Schools recognized by U.S. News and World Report as among America's Best High Schools, which Bennett said was "nearly an annual recognition";
• 2019 Kentucky Department of Education Innovation and Excellence in Leadership Awards for the Center for Innovation;
• South Laurel High School Marching Cardinal Band back-to-back Kentucky Music Educators Association state marching band championships;
• North Laurel Middle School seventh girls, KBC state champions;
• North Laurel Middle eighth grade football team, state championship;
• Multiple championships in soccer, dance team, volleyball and cheerleading;
• Laurel County had 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year;
• Laurel County students scored in the top 7 of all Kentucky school districts for reading and math;
• Five years consecutive, clean audit; and
• 2019 graduating class won $6.5 million in scholarships.
"These are things that do not happen by accident. They happen when you have good leadership from the top down. Good board members that focus on student and performance and having staff that share that same vision, great support staff all the way across the district," Bennett added.
Board members also approved the 2020-2021 draft budget which reflects a large increase in the employer's contributions to the teacher pension funds. Bennett said the CERS showed a 12% increase, putting that item at $250,000. But a slight decrease in other areas and an increase in the CFI fund of $2 million still allows the district to maintain above the minimum contingency required by the state's Department of Education. Bennett said the draft budget showed a total of $6,619,616 for the next school year. Draft budgets must be submitted in January of each year. Throughout the school year, school districts must also check their existing budget for any discrepancies or unexpected revenues or expenditures not budgeted.
Changes to construction costs at Hunter Hills Elementary were also discussed. Bennett said additional supplies and labor on that project totaled $87,437.50. That includes having to revise the route of ductwork from the gym back to the library. Additional asphalt to deal with water drainage issues in the school's parking lot also added to the expenditures, although Bennett explained that materials not used in other projects had saved the district the costs of purchasing additional materials on several levels of the current construction costs.
Some additional school staff was also approved on Monday evening. Board members approved re-creating a 7-hour cook/baker position at Bush Elementary and re-creating a special needs assistant at Johnson Elementary and another at Hazel Green.
The South Laurel Middle School Drama Department was also approved for an agreement with Pierre's Costumes and Theatre World Backdrops for their production.
Bennett also recommended board members approve an application to waive training for board members on charter schools, since there currently are no charter schools in Kentucky. That issue was passed last year by the state legislature, but no funding for charter schools has yet been established. That measure passed unanimously.
