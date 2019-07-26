Bennett receives exemplary evaluation by LC BOE

Exemplary.
That was the recurring word used to describe the performance of Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett in his annual evaluation given by board members during Monday night's regular meeting.
That outstanding performance also netted Bennett an additional four-year contract in that role — given a year earlier than required.
Board members voted unanimously to renew Bennett's contract for a four year term, effective on July 1, 2020. Board member Bud Stuber said the contract was offered a year in advance as a means to convey to parents and the community that the strong leadership offered would be in place for the next five years.
Bennett's evaluation centered on seven areas that focus on leadership and include Strategic Leadership, Instructional Leadership, Cultural Leadership, Human Resource Leadership, Managerial Leadership, Collaborative Leadership and Influential Leadership. The evaluation states that Bennett scored "Accomplished" and "Exemplary" on the seven standards in the 2018 evaluation but improved in each area to the highest level of "Exemplary" for the 2019 process.
The report from board members states that Bennett credits the school system's success to the administrative staff and teachers, although board members stated the success is a combined effort of all school personnel. Some of the achievements reached last year include:
— Twelve Laurel County schools scored in the top 20 percent of all schools in Kentucky.
— Six schools scored in the top 10 percent.
— The overall achievement composite score of the district's elementary schools is in the top 10 of 173 districts in the state.
— Laurel County is the only school district in Kentucky to have four elementary schools whose students scored Proficient and Distinguished in the top four percent.
— Bush Elementary was the sixth highest scoring elementary school in Kentucky with a Proficient score of 101.4
— North Laurel Middle and South Laurel Middle schools scored in the top 8 schools in Kentucky in Proficiency.
— The combined graduation rates of the two county high schools increased with a graduation rate of 91 percent.
— Both North Laurel and South Laurel High schools were recognized by US News and World Report as among America's Best High Schools.
— Several school staff were recognized for their individual achievements and included: 2019 Governor's Office of Early Education Teacher of the Year, Jen Riley; Kentucky DEC Outstanding Early Childhood Educator of the Year, Danielle Armstrong; Rack Room Teacher of the Year, Melanie Alsip; KMEA Teacher of the Year, Jon Alsip; and 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Melanie Callahan.
Bennett's leadership is credited for student success in learning and achievement and encourages students and teachers to reach high levels of performance, the report states. The addition of 17 trained and certified LEOSA (Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act) as security officers for the district was one achievement recognized by the board.
The internal leadership included the increasing number of college and career ready graduates and hiring and retaining qualified personnel to increase academic growth. Communication and interaction with the community was another area recognized with the board stating Bennett's efforts has brought "positive improvement to Laurel County with a promise of more to come."
Utilizing and ensuring that necessary resources to enhance academic growth is another aspect of Bennett's evaluation that brought him the highest marks in all seven areas. Board members said Bennett "creates and monitors processes for educators to assume leadership and decision-making roles."
Policy-making and administrative roles have also been improved and his ability to interpret the role of federal, state and regional governments and policies and politics has been beneficial to the school district.
Bennett was also praised for his approach to transportation problems at various schools. To alleviate the traffic flow, Bennett has overseen the establishment of separate bus and vehicle lanes at Keavy, Johnson and London elementary schools while Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary is participating in a pilot scannable vehicle tag process to offer instant notification and safer, more efficient parent pickup process.
Developing and monitoring processes to improve student learning as well as classroom management and learning strategies was also mentioned as exemplary qualities under Bennett's leadership, while knowledge of proposed legislation that would affect school employees and student learning.
"Dr. Bennett has made great decisions for the district financially," the report states. "In the fiscal year 2019 Working Budget, the district's contingency fund balance is $7,200,094." Under Kentucky statutes, that fund need only be at 2 percent - with Laurel County's balance far exceeding the minimum amount.
"Dr. Bennett has implemented the Community Eligibility Provision for the upcoming 2019-201 school year (for free breakfast and lunches for all students)...and implemented a district wide embedded teacher training/professional teaching/learning model, Conceptual Math, Internal Instructional QC model using standardized assessment (iReady) and data analysis accountability models at each school for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year," the report said. "With upcoming mandates and changes to the Kentucky standards providing adequate training and professional development for the district personnel will be paramount to the success of our students. Dr. Bennett is dedicated to providing support and direction for our teachers during this transition."
For those reasons, board members then voted to extend Bennett's contract for the next four years - asking Bennett if he was willing to accept those terms with percentage pay increases over that time period. Bennett accepted the offer. He has served as the district's superintendent for the past seven years.
