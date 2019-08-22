While many festivals of its kind have folded and shuttered their doors, the Berea Celtic Festival is one that remains.
And remains it has, as the festival is on its 10th year of celebrating everything about Celtic culture, including music and plenty of dancing.
One of the reasons for their event's success is due to the atmosphere the festival exudes.
"We have made a strong effort to be very nice to the musicians, singers and dancers who have participated over the years. This festival, which might be more like a gathering, is not a competition," said event organizer Sune Frederiksen. "It's about getting together and learning from one another and inspiring one another. And that builds relationships. We have musicians coming from South Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, people who have never met before came to Berea, where they bonded and now meet here once a year."
Another reason for the festival's success is that they are a very reliable group of people.
"When we say we will do something, we will do it, but at the same time, we are also flexible when it comes to planning," Frederiksen added.
Frederiksen also mentioned that the organizers try to improve and bring new things to the festival each year, such as the release of a new CD with 17 tunes contributed by musicians, who have participated in the event over the years. The support from the musicians have been outstanding during this project that began a year ago.
"I think that is a testament to the good things were doing. If we did bad things, they wouldn’t donate to our CDs or keep coming around," he said.
The free and open to the public city-wide event brings people from all over the country to celebrate the authentic and traditional grass-roots of Celtic culture. Almost all of the events and programs take place within walking distance from most of the hotels that people coming from out of town will be staying in, Frederiksen said, but the events are also within walking distance of each other.
The festivities began at noon on Friday at the Kentucky Artisan Center, where patrons can enjoy lunch and Irish tunes by violin builder and fiddler Russell Hopper.
Several other lunchtime events will be taking place at the Kentucky Artisan Center over the weekend as well, as part of a new partnership between the Berea Celtic Festival and KAC.
In the 10 years the Berea Celtic Festival has taken place, Frederiksen noted that before 2019, the two groups had only partnered together once, which was mainly due to a change of leadership at the KAC.
"Over the past couple of years, I’ve built a positive rapport with the new director, Todd Finley," Frederiksen said. "During a meeting, I mentioned a possibility to be for them (KAC) to be apart of the Celtic Festival. It didn’t take him more than 15 seconds to say he wanted to be involved and be partner."
Also on Friday, master instructor of Irish Set Dancing and Ceili Allison Asay Duvall, of McTeggart Irish Dancers of Lexington, will conduct some free and fun workshops at the Russel Acton Folk Center starting at 6:15 p.m. The workshops are open to kids of all ages, and will be followed by a contra dance with Joe Wilkie and band Gan Aman.
At the same time, there will be a concert featuring fiddler Bella Issakova of Atlanta/Bulgaria and singer/flutist Jil Chambless of Tuscaloosa, Ala., at the Berea Center for the Arts, starting at 7:30 p.m. The evening will start to come to a close at 10 p.m. with a session for musicians.
The highlight of the three-day festival is on Saturday, with many events taking place around town.
Home grown troubadour and interpreter of Scottish folk music, Robert Tincher can be found at Robie Books at 1:15 p.m. The Madison County Public Library will host Rebecca Baumbach and Skip Cleavinger at 2 p.m. for a unique presentation of Celtic instruments.
Starting at 3, festival goers can catch singer Mark Rosenthal of Cloigheann, who will entertain and educate at Cowan Chapel, followed by a mini-concert featuring pipe and flute magician John Skelton.
Also be sure to check out all the other outdoor events that are available for free on Short Street, PapaLeno’s, Berea College Shoppe and Visitor Center and the Boone Tavern porch.
Rebecca Baumbach will conduct a special fiddle session for children and teens Saturday afternoon.
"No matter whether you are a skilled fiddler or a beginner, into classical or bluegrass, you won’t leave empty-handed," a press release states.
The main event of Saturday begins at 7:30 p.m. at Union Church for the annual Celtic Gala Concert. There, festival goers will enjoy different musicians sharing their talents over the course of the evening. Frederiksen said they plan to recognize a musician who has attended nearly every year the festival has been ongoing, as well as a local business that has been a partner for the last 10 years.
"This year has been the best year during the 10 years we’ve been doing it," Frederiksen said. "We’ve been really, really happy from support from local and regional businesses and individuals."
Tickets for the gala go quick, at $20 per person and $5 for students. Children under 12 can attend for free and those who wish to have priority seating can purchase those tickets for $50. Frederiksen was also happy to note that Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley would be in attendance at the annual Celtic Gala.
To end the festival Sunday, a Celtic inspired service will take place at Union City Church with Jeni Balcom playing the Irish harp. For those enjoying brunch at the Boone Tavern, they also will get to enjoy the musical talents of Balcom.
All the outdoor events are free to the public and there will be a few others where people can give donation on a sliding scale from $3 and up, Frederiksen said.
Learn more at www.berea-celtic.com or call 859-248-0690 for further information. A full schedule for the weekend can be found online as well.
Reach Kaitlyn Brooks at 624-6608; follow her on Twitter @kaitlynsbrooks.
