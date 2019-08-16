ASHLAND — Democratic candidate for Governor Andy Beshear announced a new job creation plan Wednesday aimed at improving pay for Kentuckians through investments in agri-tech, advanced manufacturing and workforce training.
Beshear outlined the plan, called the “Kitchen Table Agenda,” during a visit to Ashland Wednesday afternoon.
“The median wage in Kentucky is not enough to meet a family’s budget,” said Beshear. “Think about that. Our median wage in the Commonwealth is not enough to raise our families.”
Beshear appeared with running mate Jacqueline Coleman at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 248. Beshear will face off against incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin this November.
Beshear said the goal of the Kitchen Table Agenda is creating jobs that are both consistent and reliable over the long haul.
Beshear said in order to create a thriving economy and a living wage for families in Kentucky — without forcing them to work multiple jobs just to pay their bills — the state needs to invest in industry and the workforce.
“The labor unions...have been devalued,” Beshear said. “They have been pushed out of Frankfort. They don’t have a seat at the table. The first part is investing in industry that we know we will be here in 20 years but will be thriving.”
The campaign offered in detail the provlsions of the Beshear plan. They are:
— Launch Agri-tech Business Accelerators: Kentucky should launch a partnership with universities and agr-itech leaders to develop agri-tech accelerators that encourage startups and new small businesses.
— Focus Tax Incentives on Agri-tech Businesses & Advanced Manufacturing: Kentucky should move away from expensive incentives for companies that don’t create family-supporting jobs, and instead incentivize bringing good-paying jobs in growth industries like agri-tech and advanced manufacturing to the Commonwealth.
— Micro-Loans and Increasing Access to Credit for Small Businesses: Kentucky should run and expand micro-loan programs statewide aimed at helping small businesses invest in strategic sectors of the economy like agritech and advanced manufacturing.
— Skills & Apprenticeships for Adults in the Workforce: Kentucky should partner with labor unions to create a fast-track workforce grant program for lower-income adults who are working toward degrees that can fill high-need skills gaps.
— Invest in Community & Technical Colleges and Align with Local Jobs: Instead of trying to cut funding from public higher education, Kentucky should invest in community colleges and technical schools and ensure they are preparing students and adults with skills that directly align with the needs of local employers.
“Our median wage is not enough to pay our increasing rates to take care of the home,” Beshear said “The economy is flat. They say we have a booming economy but people aren’t making any more. We work just as hard, but everything costs more.”
