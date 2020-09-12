Beshear pauses to mark 9/11 anniversary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Gov. Andy Beshear delivered remarks during a Facebook and YouTube video post on Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11, the terrorist attack that left 2,977 people dead in New York, Washington, DC and rural Pennsylvania.
He noted that like many on that day, he woke up to a beautiful sunny day in Charlottesville, Virginia, during his second year of law school at the University of Virginia.
“I was living just 120 miles south of the Pentagon and I had just finished working a summer job in New York City, having returned a month to the day to law school, on August 11, 2001,” he said. “It was still early when the calm of the clear blue skies was shattered by a cowardly attack by terrorists.”
Those terrorists, who had hijacked commercial airliners, resulted in the deadliest attack ever to take place on American soil. Six decades earlier, as a comparison, 2,403 died during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941.
Beshear stated the 9/11 attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York struck close to home. “The victims included a classmate of mine, who appears to have died upon the impact of the first plane. He had just recently graduated and had started an exciting new job. We mourn him and the thousands of lives that were lost that day.”
He said the nation still grieves for each family member who suffered a loss in the attack, “I personally remember that that grief took weeks, or even months, sometimes just to know that you lost somebody you cared about. Many don’t realize that the shock and pain wasn’t just that day, but for the next months as families scrambled to determine whether they had or had not lost somebody they cared about, whether somebody might still be alive.
“That day changed us forever, changed me forever. We will never be the same. Today, we once again call to mind the terrible acts of September 11, 2001, and pray for our state and our country.”
Today is also Patriot Day, he noted, “when we celebrate lost souls, the scarred survivors and the courage of that day’s many heroes. Our firefighters, law enforcement, every first responder, our military and every American that stepped up. We often talk about running into danger. So many ran into a burning and toppling skyscraper, knowing that action was likely to end their lives, leave their family missing them, but knowing it was their calling to help others that day.”
The governor said while we will never forget those who died on 9/11, “Today, we see ourselves facing another once in every hundred years or so crisis in the global pandemic. We have now lost over 1,000 Kentuckians to the coronavirus. It calls for us to be just as united, just as together.
“Let us take the opportunity to be better neighbors to each other, and to think of ways we can make this a better world to live in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.