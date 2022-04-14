Governor Andy Beshear visited London on Monday to present checks to various utility companies in Laurel and Clay counties. The $3,015,506 came from the Better Kentucky Plan's Cleaner Water Program and will deliver clean drinking water to some residents for the first time. It will also assist in improved sewer and water systems as well as create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.
Another award of $51,200 was presented to the City of London from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for improvements of trails through Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park.
“Kentuckians deserve clean water – a basic human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “What’s more, when we invest in our water and sewer infrastructure, we make every Kentucky community more attractive for companies looking to move or expand here, building on our incredible economic momentum. These projects are the right thing to do and the smart thing to do.”
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.
The Cumberland Valley Area Development District submitted funding requests for Clay and Laurel counties’ projects to the KIA.
Laurel County entities receiving funding included:
• $453,032 for Laurel County Water District No. 2 for a full-scale rehabilitation of the district’s existing Aisin Water Storage Tank located in the Lily community;
• $110,988 for the Corbin City Utilities Commission for rehabilitation of the North Corbin Water Tank;
• $448,640 for the East Laurel Water District for system improvements on Old Salem Road and McWhorter Road;
• $339,313 for the London Utility Commission to extend sewer service to the Rowland Industrial Park;
• $452,996 for the West Laurel Water Association to replace undersized waterlines and provide better fire protection;
• $428,452 for the Wood Creek Water District to replace a problematic pipe section and improve service for 7,000 customers; and
• $51,200 for the City of London from the RTP for new trail signs and trail maintenance at Levi Jackson Wilderness Park.
In a press release, the following officials made statements regarding the monetary awards:
“As federal relief funds become available to the state, it goes without saying that the access to this money has been a silver lining from the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislature worked tirelessly in appropriating this funding to the areas that need it most,” said Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith, who represents Knox County as well as a portion of Laurel County. “It is exciting to see the updates that happen as a result of this work. I am grateful to share this news with the people of London and the Laurel County community.”
“It is a very exciting opportunity to join my colleagues who also represent Laurel County in announcing such a vital infrastructure update,” said Rep. Regina Huff, who represents Whitley County, as well as a portion of Laurel County. “Access to clean drinking water has been a priority for the legislature for quite some time, and it is uplifting to see these projects come to fruition, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share this news.”
“As federal relief dollars have begun making their way into the state, the legislature continues to fight to ensure that funding be given to areas we believe could improve the quality of life for Kentuckians across the commonwealth for generations to come,” said Rep. Shane Baker, who represents a portion of both Laurel and Pulaski counties. “It is exciting to share this news with the people of Laurel County as these much needed updates come to fruition, and I am grateful for the opportunity.”
“Access to clean water and the infrastructure that supplies it is fundamental in maintaining a healthy community. My colleagues and I have maintained that investing in this infrastructure will improve the quality of life for Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” said Rep. Timmy Truett, who represents the 89th House district which includes Jackson, Lee and Wolfe counties, as well as portions of Laurel and Madison counties. “I look forward to seeing the vital infrastructure updates in our district. I would like to thank the Governor’s administration for the opportunity to share this incredible news with the people of Laurel County.”
“We appreciate the Governor being here today and for providing this much needed funding for several Cleaner Water Projects, which are very important to our community,” Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield said. “We feel very fortunate to be receiving this funding, which we plan to use to upgrade our water and sewer systems in the county.”
“Gov. Beshear, I would like to express my gratitude for these grant funds coming to Wood Creek Water District, West Laurel Water Association and East Laurel Water District,” Superintendent Donta Evans said. “These funds are much needed for various upgrades and new projects. Once again, my thanks.”
“We consider it an honor and a privilege to have Gov. Beshear visiting Laurel County and we greatly appreciate the funding for infrastructure for Laurel County Water District No. 2,” said Superintendent Kenneth Fisher. “The funds which are being provided for infrastructure improvements across the state will be a benefit to all residents and visitors to Kentucky. We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s dedication to improving Kentucky.”
Beshear praised the advancements across the state, touting the location of several large businesses choosing the Commonwealth over other states.
"They can continue to make fun of our accents - and we'll take their jobs," Beshear said.
