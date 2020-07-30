Beshear says case numbers likely stabilizing, but positive test rate keeps rising

London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.