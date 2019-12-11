Beshear sworn in as Kentucky's governor

Photo by Teresa Revlett, KPA

Gov. Andy Beshear waves to the large crowd along Frankfort's Capital Avenue during Tuesday morning's parade. 

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has a new governor as Democrat Andy Beshear was sworn in to office early Tuesday during a private ceremony just after midnight in the Governor's Mansion.

Beshear, 42, defeated Gov. Matt Bevin in a November election after Bevin had served one four-year term. Beshear is the 63rd governor of the Commonwealth.

Tuesday featured a full day of inaugural events including a parade, a breakfast and two inaugural balls.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you