Bessie Young wanted to bring her brothers home from war. Her new job, she thought, might have been the key.
It was 1943. Young was traveling to South Bend, Indiana, and beginning her career as a riveter. Little did she know she'd soon travel around the United States, meet her future husband and work on one of the deadliest weapons known to all life on Earth — the atomic bomb.
Young was born in Jackson County, Kentucky, on July 10, 1923. Young, now 96, was about 12 when her family moved to Laurel County after selling their farm.
Young grew up with four brothers and four sisters.
Three of her brothers, George, Billy and Chester Sizemore, joined the Army and served in World War II. She also had an uncle, James Sizemore, who was killed in action during that same war.
"After I graduated from Bush High, I decided to become a riveter. Chester's wife, Jane, lived in Indiana with her mother and father, so I joined her and got a job at South Bend," Young said.
Bendix Home Appliances in the area had been converted to a riveting shop. Young and her sister-in-law took employment there and began work on airplane wings. They took opposite sides of the plane. Once wings were finished for the day, Young was tasked with stenciling ammunition crates.
"It wasn't too hard, but we worked long hours, probably 12 hours a day," she said. But it wasn't the hours that had Young leave South Bend, it was the weather.
"The weather was nasty and we had to drive from the countryside," she said. "The snow was making it hard to get home. One night we followed the tail light of a car because we couldn't tell where the side of the road was."
Young was right the weather was "nasty" as Young's daughter, Barbara Hale, later researched it and found that the winter of 1943 holds the record for the coldest temperature recorded at minus 22 degrees.
Young made her next home in Detroit, Michigan.
"I got a job at Packard's and worked there on an assembly line for the airplane transmission," remembered Young. "I was a lapper. It's where the transmission is cut in two -- I sanded all the burs off that to stop the transmission fluid from leaking."
It was at Packard's that Young met her future husband -- Monroe Young. He grew up in Leslie County, Kentucky, and was working at a different department in Packard's.
It wasn't long after the two wed that a peculiar job in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, needed a slew of new employment.
"The higher-ups at Packard's wanted to transfer my parents down to Oak Ride to work at this plant," explained Hale. "They never told them what they would be doing. No one at the plant knew what they were actually doing. They couldn't speak to each other about their jobs."
Young's task was to spend a working day pushing buttons on a device known as a "calutron." What she didn't realize at the time was that this device was separating isotopes of uranium.
Nuclear scientist Earnest Lawson developed the calutron during the Manhattan Project. Young, along with the other "calutron girls" at Oak Ridge, was unwittingly collecting uranium for a venture that forever changed the landscape of warfare and foreign policy -- the atomic bomb.
In fact, the United States Department of Energy lists five fast facts about the "Calutron Girls" and number one is that "most of these young women didn't know what they were working on. All they were told was that their work would be vital to the war effort."
"It's hard to believe I was working on those bombs. We didn't have no idea," said Young. "It wasn't until it was reported in the news how those bombs were made that I put two and two together."
George and Billy Sizemore were released from the military following the end of World War II. Chester Sizemore chose to stay in the Army until he retired.
After a few months at Oak Ridge, Bessie and Monroe Young moved back to Laurel County to settle down -- which is where the family has been ever since.
"We had bought a little pick-up truck and used it to move our stuff back to London. We bought a farm and then some mules to do the farm work. We raised tobacco and cattle and corn and hay. I helped in the fields and helped hang and strip tobacco," said Young.
She and her husband went on to have three kids: their daughter, Barbara, as mentioned earlier; and two sons, Kenny and the late Curtis Young.
Growing up, Young's children would help out around the farm. The Young family farm would raise and sell chicks to a company they were contracted with.
Monroe Young passed away in 1970, leaving the farm to his wife and kids. Today, Rob Hale, Barbara's son and Bessie's grandson, manages the farm.
From farm-life onward, Young didn't think much about her time as a riveter. It wasn't until the last 10 years that Hale had any idea of her mother's career.
"My mother reads the newspaper from the front to the back," said Hale. "One day, she read about a group of riveters that meet in Williamsburg. She called me and said 'I want you to call the paper because I was one of these Rosie the Riveters.' That was the first time I heard about it."
In 2018, the Young family learned about an actress playing Rosie the Riveter who was visiting the Corbin Public Library for a program. Young introduced herself to that actress, Kelly O. Brengelman. Brengelman proceeded to introduce Young to the attendees of the event, a large portion of whom were college students.
"Those students thanked me for the work I did so many years ago, and I just didn't know what to think. To me, it was just work. I didn't think it was anything special," said Young. "I was also given tickets to go see a play about Rosie the Riveter."
That play was called "Rosies: The Women who Riveted the Nation" and was performed at the Flashback Theater Box in Mount Vernon. It was written by Amber Frangos, who was present at the theater the day Young attended. According to Young, Frangos was brought to tears after having met her and sent her a copy of the play's script, which Young still has.
Young was also given a membership to the American Rosie the Riveter Association. The organization recognizes and preserves the history and legacy of working women and volunteer women during World War II. It holds a convention at various locations throughout the US once a year, but Young says she doesn't have the health to visit. Members of the association send her a birthday card each year.
In the summer of 2019, the Young family did travel to the plant in Oak Ridge, which now houses the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Young got to re-experience the facility she worked at and the dormitories she lived in which were preserved and recreated by the American Museum of Science and Energy.
While Young is unsure how she feels about all the recognition, Rosie the Riveter became a cultural and feminist icon, standing up for women in the workforce. Barbara had this to say:
"My son Rob told me, 'If it weren't for the women working during the war, we might be speaking German right now'."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.