On Thursday night, a multitude of costumed characters will hit the sidewalks of the community, all geared for the dress-up and treats that mark Halloween.
But for those who may not yet have stocked their trick-or-treat candy supplies, the most popular and unpopular Halloween candies may be a factor in deciding which treat will be the most favored among the costumed characters knocking on doors this year.
CandyStore.com comprises a list of the favorite and least favorite seasonal treats through a survey. This year's results show a continuation of some popular candies as the top of the list, while the 'worst' showed some changes since last year's poll.
The Worst Halloween Candies
Candy Corn rose to the top spot for the worst Halloween candy for 2019, knocking last year's worst candy - circus peanuts - to second place.
Peanut Butter Kisses, which ranked in fifth place in 2018, also fell in popularity, landing in the third spot, with the wax coke bottle candy coming in fourth place. The writer states in the poll that the novelty of those treats is great initially, but once the reality that you have to bite through wax to reach the sugar makes these treats more of a trick.
Necco Wafers fall in the fifth spot, described as similar to Smarties but bigger, less sweet and more chalky.
Tootsie Rolls takes the sixth spot and the narrative warns parents that these small, easily handled chunks of chewy chocolate are always a favorite buy of those passing out candy each Halloween. But children often don't like these candies, sending them straight to a disposal.
Smarties, which are also an easy toss into Halloween treat buckets, take the the seventh spot of worst candy, followed by licorice candies such as Twizzlers.
Good and Plenty, which are sugar coated pieces of licorice, come next in ninth place, with Bit-o-Honey rounding out the list of the worst Halloween candies this year. This candy fell into 11th place last year, but rose to the Top 10 in this year's poll.
The Best Halloween Candies
The ever popular Reese's Peanut Butter Cups retains its hold as the favorite Halloween candy. Whether it be coated in milk chocolate or white chocolate, shaped in the traditional round cups or the pumpkin shapes that dominate the spooking season, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups held a strong spot in six separate surveys of Halloween's favorite candy.
Snickers placed second on the list, with its rich creamy filling and chocolate covering with peanuts sprinkled in the filling.
Twix took third place, closely followed by Kit Kat's chocolate wafer bar in the fourth spot.
The fifth spot offers a variety of favorite M&M's, ranging from pretzel filled to chocolate filled as an all-time favorite candy regardless of the season or particular style.
Nerds placing sixth was a surprise to the writer of the article, stating that Nerds are tiny boxes that are best consumed by simply emptying the entire box into the mouth at one time.
Butterfinger ranked in seventh place of this year's poll and appeared as a favorite in several lists of Halloween candy.
But that sweet tooth takes an adventure into the taste ranges with Sour Patch Kids candies coming in eighth in the poll.
Skittles took ninth place for its popularity of eating the entire fun size bag in one mouthful.
The Hershey Bar rounded out this year's Top 10 favorite candies, despite the variations of the traditional chocolate bar into the most recently popular Cookies and Cream versions. Hershey Bars missed the worst Halloween candy list, according to the writer, although it was sparsely mentioned in several favorite candy lists for this season.
Whatever your preferences for the Halloween treats this year, rest assured that there will always be a variety of treats in every basket, regardless of its current popularity or not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.