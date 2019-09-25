Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin joined state and local dignitaries at South Laurel High School to sign copies of House Bill 166, which designates the last Wednesday of September as "A Day of Prayer for Kentucky Students." Those services will be held at area schools this Wednesday at 7:45 a.m. The bill was sponsored by six state representatives including 82nd District Representative Regina Huff, who was joined by 90th District Representative Derek Lewis, Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield, Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett and other school officials. Huff said the passage of HB 166 had been a three year process and had passed this year through the assistance of First Priority students. Bevin emphasized the role of prayer and meditation to assist in today's pressures, and reminded students that, "Freedom is just one generation away from extinction" and urged students to vote and continue the democratic government that marks the United States today.
