It’s one thing to see a bear in a contained area, like a zoo.
But it’s somewhat intimidating and concerning when a black bear is spotted in your own back yard.
That’s the situation several London and Laurel County residents are experiencing recently — a situation that prompted the London City Police to post information about what to do if you spot a black bear.
The London City Police had the following post on their Facebook page last week regarding the bear sightings:
- Black Bear Sightings
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have had numerous calls of black bear sightings within the city. This is not uncommon. London has been in the normal migration pattern for black bears for a couple of decades now. Black bears generally pose no threat to people and if left alone, will usually continue on their way. However, females are very protective of their cubs so if you so happen to see bear cubs, do not attempt to approach them. A black bear sighting is not a law enforcement issue. We don’t mind responding and seeing the bear as well, but there’s not much we can do with them, other than let them be on their way.”
Other black bear sightings have been reported in the county areas, including the Sinking Creek and White Oak Road areas in western Laurel County.
That post was accompanied by a link to the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Resources information page. The information on that website states:
“While black bears can be tolerant of people, they should always be treated as the wild animals they are, whether in a residential or backcountry area. Black bears are rarely aggressive towards people and typically go out of their way to avoid contact. As human development continues and bear numbers increase, however, interactions will be unavoidable.
Following these simple guidelines will minimize any unnecessary and potentially dangerous encounters.
• Never approach a bear!
• Black bears are extremely powerful animals whose behaviors can be unpredictable.
• Black bears are very curious animals and this should not be confused with aggression.
• If a bear approaches you in the wild, it is likely only trying to assess your presence.
• Bears will often stand upright to obtain a better sense of smell.
• If you see a black bear from a distance, alter your route of travel.
• When camping in bear country, keep all food stored in a vehicle or away from tents.
• If approached by a bear- stand your ground, raise your arms to appear larger, and yell until it leaves the area.
Never run from a bear! This will often trigger its natural instinct to chase.
• If a black bear attacks, fight back aggressively and do not play dead!
• If cornered or threatened, bears may slap the ground, “pop” their jaws, or “huff” as a warning. If you see those behaviors you are too close! Slowly back away while facing the bear at all times.
• Notify the KDFWR immediately if you witness aggressive behavior by black bears!”
