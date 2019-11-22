It is the season of giving and the Kentucky Blood Center is hoping that residents across the Commonwealth will do just that.
The blood center crew was on hand at the Laurel Courthouse Annex building on Broad Street on Monday to compete in the 32nd annual Blue and Orange Crush challenge that has Kentucky and Tennessee competing for the most blood donations.
Those contributing to the blood drive received a T-shirt with a Big Blue Crush to emphasize the competition.
Tonya Sherman and Felicia Smallwood were two of those donating blood on Monday. Both said they are frequent donors and stopped by after work that evening.
The Big Blue Crush launched on Monday and ends on Friday. Initial reports indicate that Kentucky was leading the competition on Monday with reports that 575 Wildcat fans had donated blood.
Kentucky held the title for eight consecutive years but fell to the Volunteers last year. The Big Blue Nation is hoping to return the title to its former spot this year.
Persons donating receive a Big Blue Crush T-shirt, a mug and a coupon for a free breakfast sandwich from McDonald's. Donors will also be entered in a drawing for four tickets to the UK v. University of Louisville football game.
Although Monday was the designated day for Laurel County, those still wishing to donate can do so Friday, Nov. 22 at Lynn Camp Schools from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
One pint of blood can save up to three lives. Approximately one of every seven persons entering a hospital need blood. According to information from the cedars-sinai.org website, more than 38,000 blood donations are needed every day. And while 38% of the American population is eligible to give blood, only 2% actually donate.
Blood supplies usually run lower in winter months, which is another reason for the annual blood donation drive. The Kentucky Blood Center is in London one day each month.
