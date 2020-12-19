The New Year is when many of us decide to make changes to improve our minds and bodies. The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service can help you achieve your 2021 goals while earning UK-related prizes through its Big Blue Goals program.
The program begins Jan. 4 and offers challenges that are designed to improve your physical activity, nutrition and family relationships. You can participate in up to six challenges. As you complete the challenges, you become eligible for prizes. The program ends March 12.
Registration for the challenge opens Dec. 14 and closes Jan. 4. To register, visit http://ukfcs.net/BBGstart. The challenge will run through a platform called Goalify that you can either access through their website or download the app on Android and Apple devices. Each day, the platform will ask you to enter information as you work toward a goal.
You can also register at the Laurel County Extension Office and complete the challenge on paper, if you choose.
For more information, follow the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Family & Consumer Sciences (Laurel County FCS) Facebook page or contact the Laurel County Extension Office at (606) 864-4167.
