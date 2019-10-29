Saturday night's Boo On Main saw an immense crowd. Families gathered to collect candy from numerous local businesses and meet costumed figures. Additional treats included shaved ice, cotton candy and kettle corn.
Vogal Asher, of Crittenden, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born on March 20, 1950 in Red Bird, Kentucky. Vogal retired as a truck driver and was also part of the Masons. He enjoyed genealogy, camping, gardening, working…
Dennis J. Sullivan, 52, died Oct. 15, 2019. Son of Banner and Wanda Fryman Sullivan. He died from complications after being hit by an automobile on April 5, 2019. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, East Colony Cemetery, London.
