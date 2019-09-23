What was established as a discount retail store has evolved into a large chain store that offers nearly anything the average consumer would need.
That business expanded to include furniture, and now Big Lots is highlighting their wide selection with a new and more customer friendly design in many of their stores.
Katina Carroll, manager of the London store, said the London site was one of 11 stores showcasing the new design.
The furniture section, once positioned in a separate section, has become the new focus of the redesigned business and is now located in the front of the store by the check out lanes. Big Lots offers furniture for the entire home with bedding, kitchenware, home and other items to create a cozy home environment.
Carroll also said that Big Lots had recently bought out Broyhill furniture and would soon offer that line of furniture to their customers.
Big Lots was established in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. There are approximately 1,400 stores in 47 states.
