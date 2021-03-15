FRANKFORT, Ky. - A bill that would open the door for the City of Corbin to annex businesses near Exit 29 on a voluntary basis passed the House Standing Committee on Local Government Monday morning by a vote of 12-1, with two representatives passing on their vote.
Senate Bill 274 (SB 274) was passed by the Kentucky Senate on March 5 after three days of being passed over, and despite the efforts of Senator Brandon Storm (R-London) to postpone voting. Storm urged his fellow senators to vote no on the bill after the roll call vote to table the bill was defeated, but SB 274 ended up passing the Senate Chamber by a vote of 20-12-2.
In presenting the bill on the behalf of Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester), Representative Regina Huff of the 82nd District reiterated a lot of the points previously raised by Stivers. Huff first spoke about how the City of Corbin invested $40 million in infrastructure to help bring American Greeting Company to the area in the late 1960s and called Exit 29 a direct result of Corbin’s investment.
“All businesses located on the Exit 29 corridor in north Corbin are considered Corbin businesses with Corbin addresses, but are unable to officially become a part of the city due to antiquated 1930s case law, which states a city cannot annex into a county that it was not originally chartered,” Huff said.
Huff went on to say that because of Corbin’s unique geographic situation and its inability to annex the property in southern Laurel County, the area has remained stagnant and has lost out on economic opportunities like large chain restaurants and other businesses that would bring jobs and economic growth.
“Sitting idly by has already been costly, denying the City of Corbin a measurable amount of economic growth and prosperity from their investment,” noted Huff.
Huff then highlighted how the Corbin Fire Department and Corbin City Hall were only around three miles from the property in question, while the City of London was 10-12 miles up the interstate.
“The Corbin Fire Department is 3.3 miles from Exit 29, fully staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” she explained. “London’s fire department is 12 miles up the exit and doesn’t offer full-time services.”
Huff again reiterated that the bill would only apply to businesses who voluntarily want to be annexed into the City of Corbin, should the bill pass into law.
“Absolutely no one is going to be forced into the city,” she said. “Laurel County will continue to receive the tax that they are receiving as this legislation sets a floor dollar for dollar,” she continued, later adding Corbin would only receive the increase in tax.
“So no one’s hurt and it would be very beneficial to the county of Laurel and the Laurel County School System,” she said.
Huff later spoke about the ongoing litigation between the cities of London and Corbin and how the bill would not affect the lawsuit filed by Corbin in court.
“There isn’t any concern regarding this legislation with current litigation,” said Huff. “The Laurel County attorney himself, when asked, said that there isn’t a conflict, nor would there be an adverse effect by passing this legislation,” she said, adding the City of Corbin expects to win the lawsuit as she pointed out how corridor annexation being attempted by the City of London is illegal and that a city cannot annex over another’s city’s infrastructure without first receiving permission.
“I was raised in that area. It’s been stagnated because of local politics,” added Tom O’Dell Smith, the Representative of the 86th District. “It has nothing to do with the ability to grow. Every exit grows on the 75 one way or another.”
“It is frustrating that this is the only way to move forward. Senator Stivers did not file this legislation without many attempts for a compromise,” Huff later said.
Huff later stated that SB 274 was supported by the Kentucky Association of Counties, Kentucky Association of Fire Fighters, as well as the Magistrates and Commissioners Association. The Kentucky League of Cities remains neutral.
“This is a simple effort to move our region forward, this isn’t Corbin coming to ask for a handout,” Huff claimed. “They are asking for the opportunity to grow and prosper and build on their investment.”
The bill will now move to the House floor for vote.
