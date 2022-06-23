Bishop honored with principal award for leadership

Photo submitted
Regina Bishop, assistant principal at South Laurel Middle School, was presented with the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators Principals Award for Excellence in Leadership award.
Bishop feels extremely honored to be chosen for this award. She believes that education and the hard work of teachers is abundantly important. Teachers provide essential content while giving love and guidance to all of their student needs. She believes that her job as an assistant principal is to provide support to teachers and all staff to make all students successful.
Education has always been a priority for her and her family. She comes from a family that believed education was key to the future. Her great-grandparents donated the land and built a one-room school, Langdon Elementary, for a small community in Clay County. Her great-grandmother even boarded teachers for the school. Many years later, this one-room school provided the educational foundation for her mother, Ruby Hensley, and her aunt, Sylvia Baker, who both became teachers. She has a sister, an aunt, great-aunts, a daughter, and now a son-in-law that have chosen education as their field. They all have a strong belief that changing a child’s life for the better is their goal as a teacher. Every student needs someone to take an interest in them so that he or she believes that the future is unlimited. Mrs. Bishop hopes that she can be a small part of the successes of their future.
