Thomas Edison discovered electricity and invented the light bulb.
Samuel Morse developed a method to communicate via telegraph with codes, appropriately named in his honor - the Morse Code.
Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone.
Those facts are commonly known in history classes. What isn't always known are the Black inventors - aside from George Washington Carver, who popularized crop rotation and ensured the peanut's classification as a crop by creating some 300 different uses for it.
In honor of Black History Month, some of the inventors and their products that are seldom known about are brought to light.
Listed here in alphabetical order are some inventions, their creator and the year of their discovery:
Air conditioning unit - Frederick M. Jones, 1949
Almanac - Benjamin Banneker, 1791
Auto cut-off switch - Granville T. Woods, 1839
Auto Fishing Device - George Cook, 1899
Baby Buggy - William H. Richardson, 1889
Biscuit Cutter - Alexander P. Ashbourne, 1875
Blood Plasma Bag - Charles Drew, 1945
Chamber Commode - Thomas Elkins, 1897
Clothes Dryer - George T. Sampson, 1971
Curtain Rod - Samuel R. Scrottron, 1892
Curtain Rod Support - William S. Grant, 1896
Door Knob - Osbourne Dorsey, 1878
Door Stop - Osbourne Dorsey, 1878
Egg Beater - Willie Johnson, 1884
Electric Lamp Bulb - Lewis Latimer, 1882
Elevator - Alexander Miles, 1867
Eye Protector - Powell Johnson, 1880
Fire Escape Ladder - Joseph W. Winters, 1878
Fire Extinguisher - Thomas Marshall, 1872
Folding Bed - Leonard C. Bailey, 1899
Folding Chair - Nathaniel Alexander, 1911
Fountain Pen - Walter B. Purvis, 1890
Furniture Caster - David A. Fisher, 1878
Gas Mask - Garrett Morgan, 1914
Golf Tee - George T. Grant, 1899
Guitar - Robert F. Fleming Jr., 1886
Hair Brush - Lydia O. Newman, 1898
Hand Stamp - Walter T. Purvis, 1883
Ice Cream Scoop - Alfred L. Cralle, 1897
Insect Destroyer Gun - Albert C. Richardson, 1899
Ironing Board - Sarah Boone, 1887
Key Chain - Frederick J. Loudin, 1894
Lantern - Michael C. Harvey, 1884
Lawn Sprinkler - John H. Smith, 1897
Lemon Squeezer - John Thomas White, 1893
Lock - Washington A. Martin, 1893
Lubricating Cup - Elijah McCoy, 1895
Lunch Pail - James Robinson, 1887
Mail Box - Paul L. Downing, 1891
Mop - Thomas W. Stewart, 1893
Pencil Sharpener - John L. Love, 1897
Record Player Arm - Joseph H. Dickinson, 1819
Rolling Pin - John W. Reed, 1864
Shampoo Headrest - Charles Orren Baliff, 1898
Spark Plug - Edmond Berger, 1839
Stethoscope - Thomas A. Carrington, 1876
Straightening Comb - Madam C. J. Walker, 1905
Street Sweeper - Charles B. Brooks, 1890
Phone Transmitter - Granville T. Woods, 1884
Thermostat Control - Frederick M. Jones, 1960
Traffic Light - Garrett Morgan, 1923
Tricycle - Matthew A. Cherry, 1886
