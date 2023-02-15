Thomas Edison discovered electricity and invented the light bulb.

Samuel Morse developed a method to communicate via telegraph with codes, appropriately named in his honor - the Morse Code.

Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone.

Those facts are commonly known in history classes. What isn't always known are the Black inventors - aside from George Washington Carver, who popularized crop rotation and ensured the peanut's classification as a crop by creating some 300 different uses for it.

In honor of Black History Month, some of the inventors and their products that are seldom known about are brought to light.

Listed here in alphabetical order are some inventions, their creator and the year of their discovery:

Air conditioning unit - Frederick M. Jones, 1949

Almanac - Benjamin Banneker, 1791

Auto cut-off switch - Granville T. Woods, 1839

Auto Fishing Device  - George Cook, 1899

Baby Buggy - William H. Richardson, 1889

Biscuit Cutter - Alexander P. Ashbourne, 1875

Blood Plasma Bag - Charles Drew, 1945

Chamber Commode - Thomas Elkins, 1897

Clothes Dryer - George T. Sampson, 1971

Curtain Rod - Samuel R. Scrottron, 1892

Curtain Rod Support - William S. Grant, 1896

Door Knob - Osbourne Dorsey, 1878

Door Stop - Osbourne Dorsey, 1878

Egg Beater - Willie Johnson, 1884

Electric Lamp Bulb - Lewis Latimer, 1882

Elevator - Alexander Miles, 1867

Eye Protector - Powell Johnson, 1880

Fire Escape Ladder - Joseph W. Winters, 1878

Fire Extinguisher - Thomas Marshall, 1872

Folding Bed - Leonard C. Bailey, 1899

Folding Chair - Nathaniel Alexander, 1911

Fountain Pen - Walter B. Purvis, 1890

Furniture Caster - David A. Fisher, 1878

Gas Mask - Garrett Morgan, 1914

Golf Tee - George T. Grant, 1899

Guitar - Robert F. Fleming Jr., 1886

Hair Brush - Lydia O. Newman, 1898

Hand Stamp - Walter T. Purvis, 1883

Ice Cream Scoop - Alfred L. Cralle, 1897

Insect Destroyer Gun - Albert C. Richardson, 1899

Ironing Board - Sarah Boone, 1887

Key Chain - Frederick J. Loudin, 1894

Lantern - Michael C. Harvey, 1884

Lawn Sprinkler - John H. Smith, 1897

Lemon Squeezer - John Thomas White, 1893

Lock - Washington A. Martin, 1893

Lubricating Cup - Elijah McCoy, 1895

Lunch Pail - James Robinson, 1887

Mail Box - Paul L. Downing, 1891

Mop - Thomas W. Stewart, 1893

Pencil Sharpener - John L. Love, 1897

Record Player Arm - Joseph H. Dickinson, 1819

Rolling Pin - John W. Reed, 1864

Shampoo Headrest - Charles Orren Baliff, 1898

Spark Plug - Edmond Berger, 1839

Stethoscope - Thomas A. Carrington, 1876

Straightening Comb - Madam C. J. Walker, 1905

Street Sweeper - Charles B. Brooks, 1890

Phone Transmitter - Granville T. Woods, 1884

Thermostat Control - Frederick M. Jones, 1960

Traffic Light - Garrett Morgan, 1923

Tricycle - Matthew A. Cherry, 1886

